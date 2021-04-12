The Good Samaritan Project will recognize on-campus organizations that have been working hard to keep students safe and informed during the pandemic.
These institutions include the Latino Cultural Center, Black Cultural Center, Asian American and Asian Resource Cultural Center and the Purdue Baptist Student Foundation.
Paula Davis, a Purdue alumna, founded the GSP last March to support front-line and essential workers during the pandemic.
The group plans to visit each organization’s building on Wednesday and read thank-you letters from the Indiana State House of Representatives and the West Lafayette community. The GSP will also present a certificate of appreciation, a gift basket, flowers and balloons to commend these organizations on their work during the pandemic.
Flowers will help provide some comfort for these front-line workers, who “are not appreciated enough” and “are disproportionately experiencing depression, isolation and anxiety” as a result of pandemic-related stressors, Davis said.
The project’s first phase focused on recognizing law enforcement, firefighters, health care, medical and retail workers — those who fall under the traditional definition of front-line worker.
The second phase highlights the institutions “that are silently working to help the community.”
“We wanted to make sure that we expanded the definition of the front-line worker,” Davis said, “and to bring in those folks who were doing the work and that are not necessarily a traditional front-line worker.”