Although the University began the semester setting a hard front against parties and large gatherings to combat the coronavirus, shared living spaces are proving to be another contributor to rapid spread.
To temper the virus's spread, some congregate houses at Purdue are enforcing additional health and safety precautions.
Since Aug. 1, 162 students have tested positive, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard. Of these individuals, 57% live in group housing, with one house contributing just over a fifth of the cases, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email on Thursday.
“These positive cases are not due to large gatherings or parties or errant behavior,” Doty said, but rather “to the living spaces and the way (students) interact within those spaces."
“We are also finding that shared vaping devices are contributing to the spread,” he added.
Only eight of the more than 100 houses in Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life at Purdue are under complete quarantine, Doty said.
Three of these, Circle Pines Cooperative, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Delta Delta Delta, were confirmed to be on lockdown by house leaders last week. The names of the other five have not yet been identified.
Wayne McIntyre, president of the SAE executive board, said on Aug. 26 that quarantined individuals “can’t leave the boundaries of the property” while under the house-wide mandate. Members are required to wear masks everywhere in the house other than their respective rooms, he said, and the house is closed to visitors during the two-week period.
Doty said that an additional 15 houses are under “limited quarantine,” with high-risk individuals in the house separated from the rest of the residents.
The need for partial or full quarantine is determined on a case-by-case basis, Doty said, and determined by contact tracers at the Protect Purdue Health Center.
Beta Upsilon Chi is one of the 15 houses currently under partial quarantine.
“We have some guys in the house that have come in contact with someone displaying (COVID-19) symptoms,” said Paul McDonald, president of the fraternity.
Though he said he preferred not to share the specific number of members in quarantine, he assured it was a “very small number” of individuals.
McDonald said the members have been relegated to a specific location within the house, equipped with a private bathroom and living room area.
They have “no contact with anyone else from the house,” he said, and have meals delivered to their door.
The house is following guidelines from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FSCL, he said. BYX has also added its own guidelines, such as quarantining members who have come in contact with individuals who have tested positive, or even just developed symptoms.
“We’re more strict than Purdue in that way,” McDonald added, which he said he thinks has paid off.
“I think we’re having some huge success,” he said. “We’ve had over 20 guys randomly tested and we have no positives to date.”
Besides the quarantine housing, McDonald said masks are required to be worn anywhere besides in a member’s personal room and in the shower. The fraternity is also not holding functions or social gatherings, he said, and each room in the house has a posted maximum occupancy sign to ensure proper distancing.
“If you want to put more than 10 guys together,” he said, “then put together a zoom call.
“I’ve been really proud of the way they’ve adapted to that and figured out good ways to have community, be together and have fun, even in a time that they can't do things the way that we’ve always done.”