The night before Halloween was dark and quiet in a way that Capt. Song Kang of the Purdue University Police Department said he had never experienced before.
“Students have caught up with the times,” he said, “and while I feel bad for the freshmen who don’t understand what they’re missing, it does mean a safer campus for everyone.”
Kang was patrolling from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday with two members of the Purdue Student Security Patrol, College of Engineering sophomore Hannah Fulford and Michael DeHaven, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Both students are active members of the security patrol.
DeHaven and another member of the PSSP were stationed at Slayter Hill to watch sound equipment being used to broadcast the football game between Purdue and Illinois. After DeHaven called in that two young men stepped onto the stage and appeared to be inspecting equipment, Kang went back to Slayter Hill to escort the men off of the stage.
“They were just enjoying a late-night McDonald’s meal,” Kang said. “However, they were next to a lot of expensive and valuable equipment.”
After patrolling for a bit and looking into dormant cars to ensure no one was doing anything illegal, around 10:30 p.m. Kang drove up to two young men with a flat tire outside of the fraternity Phi Kappa Si. After attempting to assist them with his flashlight and advising them to turn on their hazard lights, Kang left the two.
“I tried to tell them the name of a towing company that they could call, but they didn’t want to pay for it,” Kang said. “They also were incorrectly changing the tire.”
The night was fairly slow. The main action: Kang pulled a young man over for speeding on State Street. After calling dispatch, Kang ultimately let him off with a warning; dispatch had confirmed that the operator was not wanted on any charges.
Later that night, Kang drove into Horticulture Park to see if anyone was messing around or participating in suspicious activities.
“You’ll see couples trying to get quality time away from the roommates as well as students smoking marijuana in Horticulture Park,” Kang said. “The park is already closed at that point, so we just want to make sure students don’t get lost and stay safe.”
At his last stop, the McCutcheon Drive Parking Garage, Kang said he mainly conducts well-being checks for any students on the roof of the building.
“COVID-19 has brought forth feelings of helplessness and loneliness,” he said. “All officers are trained in crisis intervention, so whether the student is just trying to find some relief or needs professional help, they can provide services in the middle of the night.”
As Kang pulled into the station after the late-night shift, campus was quiet. Most students seemed to be safely in their dorms.
“People want to come here, stay here and study here,” Kang said. “The caliber of students is different, in terms of following the rules.”