Since the 21st anniversary of 9/11 about five days ago, nearly 1,500 Americans have died of mental health issues and drug overdoses — about half as many people as the terrorist attack itself.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the office of national drug control policy for the Biden administration, said policy needs to be enacted to address the drug epidemic happening in America.
“We are seeing an American die every five minutes round the clock,” Gupta said. “That's a 9/11 happening every 10 days in our country. Majority of (these) people are between the ages of 19 to 45.”
Gupta is apparently the first physician in his position and he used to be the public health commissioner for West Virginia.
The ONDCP director visited Purdue’s campus for a fireside chat Friday morning in a tour for national recovery month that Biden announced earlier this year.
During the chat, which Pharmacy Dean Eric Barker moderated, Gupta said the Biden administration is trying to expand the drug and mental health workforce, such as the 988 hotline and telehealth.
The drug epidemic is evolving, he said. There is a rise of more synthetic drugs around the country.
“You could have a student with a chemistry set and internet and you create some of the most dangerous drugs ever known to humankind,” Gupta said.
People are having a different relationship with new drugs than 10 or more years ago. A lot of people with addictions now have addictions to multiple drugs and will speak with many different drug dealers.
Gupta said this makes access to more dangerous drugs more common.
“When xylazine mixed with fentanyl, what is known as tranq dope came on the streets," Gupta said. "We monitored across all regions, and it had gone up from 800% in some areas to 500% in some areas … the overall deaths have gone up almost 300%."
The west faculty lounge in the Purdue Memorial Union was full of students and faculty, as well as members of the community. Democratic Rep. Chris Campbell, who represents West Lafayette in the state house of representatives, sat in the front row.
Campbell wants to make things better for the local community, especially because it’s filled with so many Purdue students and young people.
“A lot of kids are ordering medications or going over the internet, some medications to help them study or stay awake, things like that,” she said. “And a high percentage is laced with fentanyl.”
Gupta said about six out of 10 self-medicated drugs ordered online will be laced with fentanyl.
But Campbell is somewhat hopeful for the future of drug policy in Indiana.
“It’s baby steps,” she said, “and I feel like that key component is educating lawmakers.”
Lawmaker education on drugs and mental health is lacking throughout the state, she said. And there’s a lot of rhetoric from the war on drugs from the 1970s and stigma around mental health that needs to be overcome.
Indiana drug policy might have a positive future, though.
“Just three weeks ago I was with Gov. (Eric) Holcomb, and I was impressed with the amount of commitment and focus that he has in understanding of the epidemic,” Gupta said.
A map stood in the corner that showed Tippecanoe County’s substance use and mental health pathways defined by United Way’s Greater Lafayette office.
Things like homelessness and food insecurity were among the issues on the map.
Amy O’Shea, the director of community impact for the organization, said they’ve been working on ways to solve some barriers people have in getting help.
“Things like stigma reduction, things like sober social events, things like connection with the 988 system coming about,” she said.
The process of addressing the drug epidemic locally includes prevention, treatment, recovery and law enforcement. O’Shea’s organization focuses on the first three issues.
Jason Huber, the executive director at Tippecanoe County Community Corrections, said the criminal justice system needs to evolve more around the drug epidemic, but they’ve already made long strides compared to what they did in the past.
“Now we have mental health counselors on staff,” he said. “We have a licensed addictions counselor on staff. We have peer support systems in place. We have an education coordinator. We have a life skills coordinator.”
One further step communities can take is education and access to emergency medications such as naloxone, Gupta said.
Medication that anyone can have access to and can be educated about needs to be more common in order for stigma and deaths to be reduced.
“I can't tell you the scores of parents I talk to who say, ‘only if my child would have known, only if I had naloxone available,'" he said. "The worst thing is you could be a lifesaver.”