Despite entering his second year at Purdue, Monday was Ryan Heise’s first official day of eating in the dining courts as a student.
“I see how the freshman 15 was a thing before COVID,” said Heise, a rising sophomore in computer science.
The onset of the pandemic in March 2020 caused Purdue Dining and Culinary to drastically restrict activities within the dining courts. All dine-in options were cancelled, Plexiglas was set up between employees and students, and there were fewer meal options.
Hunter Haglid, also a sophomore in computer science, said, “Before, I was afraid to make the wrong decision and see someone else’s meal and think, ‘That looks really good.’”
But Purdue Dining and Culinary has taken its first step to returning to pre-COVID conditions by bringing back “all you can eat dining” at Earhart Dining Court with 50% capacity along with incredible buzz from students and staff alike.
“Customers and employees — all of us are so happy to be going back to what we do best,” said Bre Cory, manager of Earhart Dining Court.
Many classic Earhart Dining Court dishes were served, such as the “do it yourself” stir fry and pizza stations as well as new dishes the staff are excited to present to students in the upcoming academic year.
In addition to the return of “dine-in” service, each dining court plans to continue takeout options in the same way that was offered in the past academic year, and On the Go locations will be open at Earhart, Ford and Windsor dining courts.
Some changes will still be present to comply with Protect Purdue guidelines, such as masks being required while getting food, but other requirements such as the plexiglas barriers have been removed. Additionally, the number of bar stool seats in the dining courts, which have been historically dense, has been reduced by one-third.
“We pulled a third of them out just to give everyone a little more space,” Bogardus said.
But this means bar stool-dense dining courts such as Windsor and Wiley will have lower capacity, which may be of concern for dedicated patrons of Windsor Dining Court.
Windsor, which is known among students as the go-to location for those looking for a variety of meatless options, will now have fewer seats. Before COVID restrictions, Windsor was already known as the dining court with some of the fewest seats.
When asked about this reduction, dining court administrators insisted plant-based options will not only continue to be available at every dining court, but will be expanded throughout every dining court as well. Additionally, with the availability of takeout options at all dining courts, this begins to be less of a concern.
For the upcoming semester, Dining and Culinary expects to be open at 100% capacity (with the exception of the bar stool seating), along with keeping the seven-day dinner operations, a service not previously provided.
Both employees and students are excited to return to the dining courts as they were meant to be experienced.
“Our main purpose is to be that break in people’s day, and that recharge station for staff and students, and we get to go back to that in the fall,” Bogardus said. “It was greatly missed by us, and the students, and I think we have a big surprise coming for all the returning meal plan holders who have never seen this.”
Students such as Hunter Haglid, who entered Purdue in the fall of 2020, were new to the “all you can eat” style of eating, and workers in the dining courts are excited to finally serve them the way they were meant to be served.
“We were reading a lot of eyes (Monday), and it’s these sophomores I can’t wait to talk to. We’re gonna be able to tell who they are for sure,” Cory Tuesday said.