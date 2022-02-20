Five diverse speakers, five musical performances and hundreds of viewers later, TEDx Purdue wrapped up its event Saturday afternoon at Loeb Playhouse.
The theme of this year’s show was Modern Renaissance. It explored the “dynamics of our social, cultural, and political world post-pandemic, and how science, art, history and social justice will reemerge in its wake,” according to Purdue Convocations website.
The speakers touched on various topics ranging from engineering, leadership, architecture and business.
Demar Matthews
Demar Matthews is a Los Angeles-based architectural designer who was awarded the graduate thesis prize at Woodbury University in 2020 for his project “Black Architecture: Unearthing the Black Aesthetic.”
Matthews said a lot of black neighborhoods are “not one that is exemplary of (their) culture.” The perception of the neighborhoods are what people see on Google, he said.
“It shows the riots and the gangs,” he said. “You don’t see the beauty, you don’t see the people in it.”
Matthews said Black architecture is using design to represent the people living in these communities and the history.
His journey to the field of Black architecture started when his Mexican girlfriend got excited after looking at the houses on the side of an L.A. freeway because they reminded her of her home in Mexico.
“(She) was looking at colors, textures, tiles, materials, windows and style as identifiers to speak to you being in a predominantly Mexican neighborhood,” he said. “There's architecture for them. They speak to the people who live and work here with beauty and kindness and still pride in the community.”
Matthews said he asked himself about the identifiers that made him feel like he’s in a Black neighborhood but failed to see the same effect as his girlfriend.
“I was never shown projects in Black communities,” he said. “I just felt that I was being given all the tools to design for everyone else's community besides my own.
“That just scared the hell out (of me), so I was going to devote my work to the betterment of my own community.”
He said he believes architecture and good design should not only be for the privileged.
“Every community deserves to be proud of the built environment around them and the built environment around them should be based on the cultures of the people,” Matthews said.
Janet Fouts
Janet Fouts is a human potential facilitator who helps her clients be self-aware, happier and more productive in their lives through mindfulness-based emotional intelligence workshops, according to the booklets handed out to audience members.
“After 25 years in tech, (Fouts) celebrates the shift toward conscious and human-centric leadership in businesses of all kinds,” the booklet read.
The work culture for years was “focused on results for the company, not on the wellbeing of people,” Fouts said. “People are now expressing their dissatisfaction with out-of-date work cultures and a desire for more human focus.”
She said leaders need to find out what their team needs to create a work culture that “nurtures and encourages our teams to be the best.” Plans need to be developed to manage stress and ensure a supportive environment filled with compassion and understanding.
“Let’s work to take care of each other with compassion, kindness and a sincere wish for all to be healthy and happy.”
David Mitroff
David Mitroff is a business growth strategist and an entrepreneurship and marketing instructor at UC Berkeley. His talk revolved around the idea of adopting a leadership mindset.
Mitroff said leaders shouldn’t focus on things they cannot control.
“You have to be prepared for opportunities to be able to create opportunities,” he said. “If you’re focusing on things you can’t control, you’re not preparing for opportunities to have to focus on what you can control.”
People believe luck is “a force that causes good things to happen without doing anything,” but he said you have to take action to create luck.
“Has anyone ever won the lottery ticket without buying the ticket,” he said. “You have to create luck.
“Take action. Start thinking like a leader and create small shifts in your life to make big actions in your life.”