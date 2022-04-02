Purdue's Middle Eastern and North African student organizations kicked off National Arab American Heritage Month with a gala in the Cordova Recreational Center feature gym Friday night.
The gala encouraged students to connect with other Middle Eastern and North African students and showcase their cultures with food, music, dance and a fashion show.
"This is our first ever Middle Eastern North African gala and similar to an event in the past we used to have called Arabian Nights,” said Mariam Alyakoob, senior in the Krannert School of Management and president of the Purdue Arabs Society. “I hope everyone has a really great time."
The gym was filled with booths offering information about MENA organizations on campus l and resources to help students meet others from similar backgrounds.
Circular tables filled the room, decorated with centerpieces and food for guests. The southernmost wall was covered in flags of Middle Eastern and North African countries behind a stage on which live music was performed throughout the night.
"I think it's really special that Africans can come together in a place you wouldn't necessarily think that there are Africans," said Fehintolu Odelowo, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences and president of the African Students Association. "I think it's very special that we can come together and celebrate our culture but also showcase our culture to other people."
The gala was organized by Alyakoob and had been in production since the Fall semester. One of the main goals behind the gala, Alyakoob said, is to raise awareness and garner support for a MENA cultural center on campus.
MaeRianna Artang, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said currently those of MENA descent are categorized as white by the U.S. census, but in reality they are not seen as white Americans.
"That's something that I very much struggle with, because every ethnicity survey that I have to take, it's just like 'oh, what ethnicity are you?' And I am categorized as white because that is my category. But no one perceives me as it," Artang said. "I remember when I looked into Purdue, before I even got into Purdue or I accepted the letter, I was looking at their cultural centers, and I saw the Asian Cultural Center and said 'That's not for me. That doesn't have my people in it.'"
People of MENA origin are among the most discriminated against in the U.S., Alyakoob said, yet they are still added into this overarching category of whiteness where they do not feel they belong. She believes a culture center dedicated to the MENA region would give both a home away from home to students and also help them find community and support when faced with this widespread discrimination.
"There are things that happen around the world that Purdue seems to acknowledge a lot of the time, and not most of what happens in Middle Eastern countries," Alyakoob said. "I don't know why. Maybe it's because we don't have a specific category, but we are a very distinct people. We have a very distinct culture."
Dr. Pamela K. Sari, director of the Asian American and Asian Resource Center (AAARC), voiced her support for a new cultural center to the crowd. Sari was a part of the activist group whose work led to AARC being built at Purdue in 2011.
"I think this is a conversation among many very diverse communities about what it means for both American and Arab internationals and also Asian American and Asian internationals to have different intersections of lives here on Purdue's campus,” Sari said. “It's a really good conversation and sharing of each other's differences that also might be similarities.
"We (AAARCC) are hoping that the students understand that AAARCC as well as other culture centers, under the office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion exist as a resource to them."
Students at the event expressed their joy at a MENA gala being held at Purdue. Artang said she was excited to meet others from her same culture because she would have others at Purdue who she could celebrate traditional Iranian holidays with. She said a cultural center would be a great help to her and other MENA students who have had difficulty meeting others with their same cultural background.
"In regards to bringing together MENA students from different religions and different backgrounds, we have no real meeting places and only one club that can only service so many people at one time and only organize so many events," said Faris Amarneh, freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences. "A MENA center will help establish a launchpad to allow the community to thrive at Purdue University."
The petition to support a MENA cultural center is available on Purdue Arabs Society's Instagram page @purduearabs.