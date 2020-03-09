Driverless cars may no longer be a thing of the past.
Autonomous Motorsports Purdue is partnering with West Point Military Academy to create a driverless go-kart that will race in May 2021.
“The organization is completely comprised of sophomores and freshmen,” said Tim Vander Woude, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and co-president of the club.
Members of the team are preparing for the Indy Autonomous Challenge. If their go-kart wins, they will receive a grand prize of $1 million.
The competition consists of five stages, Vander Woude said. The first challenge is to write a paper specifying the go-kart’s technical details.
Last week, the team received word from their faculty adviser, Aly El Gamal, that it achieved a rating of exceptional — the highest possible score — on stage one of the project.
Stage two consists of demonstrating the go-kart through a concept video. Another way to pass this stage is to successfully race in the Electric Vehicle Grand Prix. Currently the plan is to do both, El Gamal said.
For stage three, ANSYS — a software company — will provide racing simulator technology to test each team’s software.
“We have a lot of state-of-the-art hardware that allows us to test things like machine-learning algorithms,” El Gamal said.
The go-kart has four main components, according to Vander Woude. The NVIDIA Jetson helps build the framework to test currents and works as the brain. The Lights Detection and Ranging component has a laser to scan the obstacles and works as the eyes. The Arduino acts like a spinal cord, transferring the information from the NVIDIA Jetson to the wheels. There is also a servo motor that turns the wheels.
“It goes from camera to Jetson to Arduino to the motors, and that makes the car go,” Vander Woude explained.
In the next phase, the group will purchase a racecar software simulator, which will then complete qualifying laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If they qualify, they will participate in the race the following day.
Both AMP and its partners, Purdue Electric Racing and the Society of Automotive Engineers, receive benefits from their relationship.
“They will be able to provide resources for us, and in return, as we partner with them, we would also be able to help them develop some autonomous algorithms for their (cars),” said Jeremy Tang, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and co-president of AMP.
Between West Point’s government funding and support from the University, AMP is able to fund its project.
Ultimately, the team hopes to promote both the organization and autonomous research.
“The Indy challenge is of course something that’s very important for visibility,” El Gamal said. “We are building a framework to lead on these research problems.”