Purdue announced Thursday it will reschedule its annual Day of Giving, which had been scheduled for April 29, while establishing two new donation funds that may help in research and to support students in need.
“Purdue Day of Giving is about celebrating and building up the Purdue family,” Greg Kapp, interim vice president for development, said in a news release. “Although we’re saddened that this postponement is necessary, we can take pride in knowing that right now, Purdue researchers are working to develop testing devices and oral medicines to fight coronavirus.”
The two ways to help during the coronavirus crisis:
* A new fund has been created to support coronavirus research at Purdue. To contribute, visit giving.purdue.edu/givenow and select Coronavirus (COVID-19) Research.
* To support Purdue students who may be encountering difficulties because of COVID-19, visitgiving.purdue.edu/givenowand select Disaster and Emergency Student Assistance.