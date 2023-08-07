In the list of hundreds of food establishments in the Tippecanoe County restaurant inspection list, there’s a noticeable missing link: Purdue.
Tippecanoe County food inspection results are generally available online listed by vendor. But Purdue has its own inspector, and the results aren’t published with the county’s or even anywhere online.
Purdue has been conducting its own inspections since the 1960s.
“If there is a problem or an illness, we and the state follow up,” Dr. Gregory Loomis, the county health officer, said in an email. “But truthfully, Purdue does a great job, and I cannot recall a problem in a very long time.”
Purdue has a memorandum of understanding with the state Department of Health that allows it to perform its own inspections without burdening other health agencies.
“We have such a great relationship working with Purdue,” Loomis said. “Turning to each other for help is all part of the solution. After all, it’s about public health.”
Other state properties
Purdue isn’t the only major entity not found in county records.
When state universities, such as the University of Southern Indiana, don’t have their own food inspector, their inspections are conducted directly by state health officers. Those inspection reports are available only through public records requests.
“State universities are covered by their own inspection teams,” Lisa Welch, an IDOH media coordinator, said in an email, “but the Indiana Department of Health does inspect Ivy Tech Community College facilities.”
So the community college facilities are also not available online through their respective county records, but only through a public records request through the state.
The state also sends inspectors to prisons and other state correctional facilities.
The state health department “conducts inspections that are on state property such as fairgrounds,” Welch said. “And there is also a wholesale team responsible for inspecting all manufacturing facilities and food distribution centers that conduct wholesale business.”
The reports the Purdue inspector conducts are not available online; Indiana law does not require online public access.
In fact, state law prohibits them from being published within 10 days of the report being filed to give the recipient enough time to respond to it.
Individual inspection reports from Purdue’s campuses are available only through a request form in the environmental health and safety office in the basement of the student health center.
Jennifer Asbury, who has been Purdue’s only food inspector for about 12 years, said being at Purdue is honestly a little more boring than when she was a food inspector for about 12 years in Montgomery County.
Her inspections haven’t uncovered anything really bad in years, she said. “Purdue is really top notch.”
Asbury said she conducts inspections for all food establishments on all Purdue campuses, for dozens of temporary vendors, such as the Purdue farmers market and concessions at Ross-Ade Stadium, and for fraternities and sororities — nearly 200 vendors overall.
Any establishment that’s open for more than two weeks consecutively must be inspected, she said, which is why she needs to check out fraternities and sororities, too.
The number of inspections she undertakes every semester is a lot for one person. She said she hopes to hire another food inspector to help alleviate the load but doesn’t know when that might be.
Other universities
Because a local university can overload a county’s health department prompted St. Joseph County and the University of Notre Dame to discuss ways to lighten the load for the county health department by requiring Notre Dame to handle its own inspections.
But because Notre Dame is a private school, it was decided that wouldn’t work.
“We are short-staffed,” former St. Joseph County health officer Dr. Luis Galup told the South Bend Tribune in 2018. “Two more inspectors are needed to keep up with the workload.”
The health department eventually nixed any deal after concerns that Notre Dame would keep inspection reports from being publicly available, even though state law requires they be public record.
After renegotiations, Notre Dame refused to sign the deal because it wouldn’t allow the university to keep the reports secret.
Now, Notre Dame’s food inspection reports are still included in the St. Joseph County records. Those aren’t published online by the county, but newspressnow.com publishes them each month.
Most other colleges in Indiana are inspected by the local county food inspectors. Asbury said that while she was at the Montgomery County Health Department, she would routinely inspect Wabash College’s campus vendors.
Indiana University and Ball State University, both state schools, conduct their own inspections as well.
IU’s inspection reports are also not available through Monroe County’s online restaurant inspection reports or through any IU website.
“The current process to acquire those is through our public records request form from general counsel,” said Graham McKeen, IU’s director of public and environmental health.
The form request is online through the university’s FireForm that covers all records requested from the university.