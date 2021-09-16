The University Senate endorsed an overwhelming reprobation of the civics literacy graduation requirement in its Monday meeting.
The final vote, which stood at 66 in favor, 10 against and 2 abstentions, condemned the board of trustees and what the senate majority felt was an “overreach.”
The civics literacy requirement was passed by the board in June after it had previously been voted against by the faculty-led senate, according to previous Exponent reporting. Before it was passed, some professors felt the civics literacy requirement was being pushed too quickly, without enough input or final approval from the University Senate.
“The Board’s graduation requirement, while addressing the time frame issue, does not address other concerns raised by the University Senate, and indeed exacerbates some of them,” senate documents from Monday’s meeting said.
On why the board wanted to see the requirement approved despite pushback from some faculty, Provost Jay Akridge previously said the requirement will apply only to incoming students, and in that spirit they wanted to “act sooner rather than later.” He also mentioned that the requirement has been in the works since 2019, according to previous reporting.
In Monday’s senate meeting, a document organized by professor Alice Pawley contained a 10-point proposal asking the board to “undertake appropriate self-limitation when it comes to areas for which the faculty are primarily responsible.”
“The University Senate requests that the board immediately return to following authoritative norms of shared governance, respecting its prior delegation of authority of matters of the curriculum and graduation to the purview of the Faculty, represented by the University Senate and its vote,” Pawley said in the proposal.