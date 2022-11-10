Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Halser is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis.
Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties.
Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on engineering, technology and computer science enrollments in Indianapolis, Purdue announced in a press release. West Lafayette students will have “study away” opportunities in Indianapolis where they can pursue internship and cooperative work opportunities.
Halser, who previously held high-level roles at Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation, will coordinate activities and serve as a primary point of contact for business, community and government in Indianapolis, the press release reads.
Halser will also create opportunities with Indianapolis-based companies to support research and academic activities at Purdue University in Indianapolis and work with IU School of Medicine to explore plans for a joint research institute.