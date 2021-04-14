More than 15,000 people, most of them students, have received their first dose of Pfizer's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine on campus since Purdue's vaccination clinic opened a week ago.
With the aid of hundreds of volunteers, the clinic has operated at 10 hours a day, every day, according to a Purdue News press release today. Purdue's clinic in the Cordova Recreational Sports Center has operated since April 6. '
Starting Wednesday, the clinic will accept walk-ins and expand eligibility to official retirees, spouses and dependents on campus, according to the release.
A survey of students, faculty and staff in March revealed "about 80% of Boilermakers who responded indicated they had already received or were planning to receive a COVID vaccination," the release states.
Purdue encourages everyone to be vaccinated, though it has not yet announced a requirement for returning students. The University hopes students and staff will upload documents verifying their vaccination and take a 30-second survey to help administrators better understand community demand and order an adequate supply for the future.
As of today, more than 32,000 people in Tippecanoe County are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's online COVID-19 dashboard.