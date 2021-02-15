Due to dangerous wind chill temperatures, extended hours of shelter and bus transportation to Lafayette Urban Ministry’s Emergency Shelter and Winter Warming Station will be offered in the evenings.
Severe weather conditions this week and an expected ‘arctic blast’ prompted LUM to open their Winter Warming Station at 9 p.m., three hours earlier than usual, according to a recent press release.
Additional bus transportation will also be provided by LUM from the local day shelter to the LUM Emergency Shelter and to the Winter Warming Station.
The LUM Emergency Shelter provides short-term, overnight shelter, meals and showers to individuals experiencing homelessness, according to their website. The shelter can accommodate up to 44 adults each night of the year.
The Winter Warming Station is located in the LUM Office building, at 420 N. Fourth St., Lafayette, and is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the website and the recent press release. The station is for those who need a place in the evening to “warm up.” All are welcome, including those who are not eligible to stay at the LUM Emergency Shelter.
“Outside the LUM Office, there is also a ‘clothes line’ with free gloves, hats, scarves, socks and hand and toe warmers (courtesy of Central Catholic High School),” the release says.
According to the press release, “no one will be turned away.”
“If you, your company, church or family would like to help those experiencing homelessness in our community, donations are welcome,” the release said. “LUM also needs meals, supplies and volunteers.”