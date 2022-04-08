April Fool’s Day may be more historically aligned with tricks and jokes than feelings of togetherness, but the resurgence of r/Place on Reddit inspired those feelings for many Purdue students.
r/Place, an experiment by Reddit, first took place in April 2017. It included a large digital canvas where users could edit pixels to support their community’s overall design.
Due to popular demand, Reddit decided to bring the experiment back five years later for April Fool’s Day this year.
Users were limited to one pixel every five minutes to encourage communication, with many subreddits, including r/Purdue, creating Discord servers to keep a watchful eye on their designs, lest someone try to overtake them.
In some circumstances, incoming students have joined in before starting college. Christina Sowinksi, an incoming freshman in the College of Science, was introduced to r/Purdue by her brother, a Purdue alumnus.
“For me personally, it’s been really great to get to work with some members of the Purdue community,” she said. “I’ve been planning on attending for several years and have done some networking on my own, but it was really cool to just have this huge community of not just Purdue, but all of (the Big Ten).”
r/Purdue, along with the Reddit pages for other Big Ten schools, have made their marks in many places, including a collection of school logos, such as Purdue’s “P,” as well as a replica of the Boilermaker Special carrying the Big Ten logo in the car behind it.
“The server coordinating the entire Big Ten has (around) 2,000 members and about 300 selected the Purdue role (within Discord), so I estimate that somewhere between 400 to 600 Purdue students had contributions,” said AJ Ernandes, a junior in the College of Science, who worked on the designs.
While the Purdue and Big Ten conglomerate have been continually maintaining their designs on the canvas, they still had to defend their ground from other communities, like Ireland.
Jacqueline Ketcham, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said the drama has been “crazy.”
“It keeps going back and forth and back and forth,” she said. “For a while, I really thought we were going to lose half of the P.
“I don’t know who or how, but someone contacted and coordinated with the people building the Ireland flag to let us overlap, and that’s super cool.”
Sowinski said while the dispute was solved, multiple previous attempts at an alliance with the Irish were hindered by random bots or rogue individuals.
“The Big Ten and Ireland discord servers have an alliance,” Sowinski said. “We protect each other when the other is sleeping, but we really can’t do anything about random people not affiliated with the respective servers.”
The train also faced its own set of struggles, with attacks from “the Void, a group of people there to sow chaos and destroy stuff,” Sowinski said.
However, when the canvas was closed and finished on Monday, both designs remained intact. The “P” along with other Big Ten schools’ logos are in the top left of the canvas and the train, along with its carts, is in the bottom middle.
Ernandes said the experience allowed for students at both Purdue and in the Big Ten to come together to create something.
“I grew a connection with the rest of the Big Ten,” Ernandes said, “I also lost a lot of sleep and procrastinated a lot.
“We wanted to leave a mark, and we did.”