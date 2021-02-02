A new scheduling app has partnered with Purdue to help students be more efficient and develop more regular routines.
“Shovel,” now free to all students who sign up with their Purdue email address, allows them to plan for assignments, extracurriculars and work. It also features time slots dedicated to social or personal time, app co-founder Petr Placek said.
Heather Servaty-Seib, professor and interim associate vice provost for teaching and learning, helped to create the partnership between Shovel and Purdue. She praised the app’s ability to calculate how fast students can read books for different classes.
“The first time you read a chapter from (a specific) book, the tool will ask you when are you starting reading, and when are you finishing reading,” she said. “And then it will calculate how many minutes per page it took you to read that book in particular, because we know it can take different times to read different books.”
Once the app records that data, it will alter future time slots to estimate how long it should take students to read the required pages, Servaty-Seib said.
Taylor Jackson, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said she was one of the first students at Purdue to use the app last fall during summer start. She found most helpful the feature that allows you to input walking time across campus.
“When it takes a lot of time to walk somewhere or pack your bag, all that time wasted, it just helps you visualize the time you have,” Jackson said. “That kind of visual of just seeing how much time you have is really helpful.”
The setup of the app may take time, Servaty-Seib said, but she feels its time-saving hacks will benefit students in the long run.
“(The app) helps you to be able to see how deadlines fall in relationship to one another, but most specifically helps you to see that you do have time to do the tasks that are laid out,” Servaty-Seib said.
She hopes the app can add structure to the unfamiliar territory of online coursework and virtual extracurriculars.
“I think it can really ease anxiety and help people to sort of regain a greater sense of control,” Servaty-Seib said. “Because so much of this pandemic has left all of us feeling out of control, and the different formats of all the classes has added to the complexity — this brings order to all of that.”
“It can also help you learn what hours of the day you’re working best versus those where you’re not working as well,” she added.
The app is similar to other scheduling apps, but Placek said it differs by how it is specifically designed for college students.
“We always say Google Calendar is built for managers to not forget their meetings; to-do lists are kind of where things go, I almost want to say, to die,” Placek joked.
Placek and Jim Siverts created the app based on Siverts’ blog, “HowToStudyInCollege.” Placek wrote the blog with the sole purpose of providing students with free advice, he said.
Shovel was born out of that same priority, he said.
“College is way different, and students often struggle with the freedom of independent life,” Placek said, citing how many students have more obligations in college. But their schedules can lack consistency, and the rise of asynchronous classes during the pandemic has disrupted routines even further.
Another capability of Shovel is called “me time,” which Placek said is designed for students to input time during which they don’t necessarily know what they will be doing; all they know is they won’t be studying.
“We encourage you to schedule some personal time because it’s important,” Placek said. “A part of college is being social, meeting friends, having them for the rest of your life and we really want students to plan that time.”
Placek said he wanted to create this app because college was a time during which he struggled with balancing all of his commitments. He hopes to help students face the same issues he grappled with.
He advises all college students to start early in learning time management. “When you’re a professional, you can’t wing it,” he said. “You need to deliver.”