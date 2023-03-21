In response to Conservative commentator Michael Knowles' planned visit to Purdue on Thursday, the University Senate approved Senate Document 22-31, titled "Support of LGBTQ+ Students," during its March meeting on Monday.
The document, proposed by Denise Whitford, the chair of the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee, affirms the support expressed by Purdue Graduate Student Government Resolution SP23-R011 “Support of LGBTQ+ Students in Response to Planned Campus Visitor.”
“(Michael Knowles) has incited unrest on college campuses, and they’ve been invited to speak here at Purdue,” Whitford said.
Like PGSG, the University Senate is asking members of the Purdue community to not give Knowles a means to spread "hate" on campus.
“Purdue University's Senate would call upon all administrators, faculty, staff and students,” Whitford said, “to exercise their responsibility to oppose and condemn the use of Purdue as a platform to incite existential harm to our community members and to citizens.”
Document 22-31 itself states that, “the Purdue University Senate further recognizes that any person who incites existential harm toward Boilermakers and fellow Hoosiers must not be invited to campus nor supported with Purdue affiliated funds.”
The motion passed 54-4.
Climate legislation
The Senate unanimously adopted Document 22-18, which calls on Purdue to join the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan, a program that is attempting to implement policies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Tippecanoe County. This does not mean that the university has to follow the county or city’s plan, according to Sustainability Committee chair Amanda Darbyshire.
Instead, the West Lafayette Go Greener commission, established by the city council in 2008 to advocate for a sustainable environment in the city, in a recent letter encouraged Purdue to create its own climate action plan and be open to conversation with the GLCAP leaders.
A revision was made to document 22-22, which calls for Purdue to commit to carbon neutrality by 2030. The revision removed the year 2030 and replaced it with “a date aligned with our Big Ten peers.” This change was made because the document was “too ambiguous” without it, according to Darbyshire.
PGSG president Alex Seto said that this legislation was important because climate change has profound effects on Indiana.
“This is more than just about us. This is about our children and our children's children. Future generations will inherit the results of our actions now,” he said.
Purdue University Indianapolis
David Umulis, the Vice Provost for Purdue University Indianapolis, gave updates on the reorganization of the former Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, stating that PUI intends to be fully operational as a separate entity from IUPUI by July 1, 2024.
“One of the processes that's involving many units on the Purdue campus right now is the alignment and the review of the current faculty in the engineering and technology colleges at IUPUI and computer science,” Umulis said.
The main goal of this process, according to Umulis, is to ensure future collaboration between the West Lafayette and the Indianapolis campus.
Resolutions for Title IX policy
Purdue Student Government President Pro-tempore Lilli Ferguson presented revisions to two aspects of the Title IX and Anti-Harassment Policy: changes to the “False Allegations, Statements, and Evidence” section and clarifying the definition of the “incapacitation” definition.
Document 22-25 aimed to have the current policy be rewritten based upon policies from the University of Minnesota. The changes come after a Jury compelled Purdue to pay $10,000 in damages to Nancy Roe after ruling the University acted in bad faith when dealing with a sexual assault case.
“This regulation has more of a good faith language rather than bad faith language, as well as has a little bit more easily digestible terminology for students, professors and faculty members,” Ferguson said.
After Roe v. Purdue, PSG and PGSG hoped to revise the Title IX and Anti-Harassment policies definition of incapacitation in Document 22-26 with a new definition taken from Ball State University’s policies.
“It is a long and extensive definition of incapacitation that really gives examples as well as just further clarification of what it means to be incapacitated,” Ferguson said. “The difference between incapacitation and intoxication and what that impairment looks like when you're thinking about the different levels of consciousness.”
Both motions were up for discussion during Monday’s meeting and will be put to a vote during April’s meeting.
Academic Legislation
For those underperforming in exploratory studies and at risk of being academically dropped, Document 22-27 proposes that students be given one year before being dropped from the university.
“For our advisors that have been working with the students for a year, some do in fact, have a chance to come out of it,” said Vice Provost Jenna Rickus. “For those that don't, the advising community has recommended the one year period to give students a chance without letting them persist in perpetuity without the ability to pursue a degree.”
Document 22-23 recommends Purdue to push back the deadline for dropping a course to week 13, allowing the university to align with other peer universities. Both this and Document 22-27 were up for discussion and will be voted on during April’s meeting.