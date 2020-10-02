Purdue attorneys say in federal court documents filed Wednesday that they have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which an unnamed female student alleged she was unfairly disciplined after officials determined her reporting of a sexual assault in 2017 was unfounded.
Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
A federal judge dismissed three of the five counts in the lawsuit on Sept. 15. The lawsuit names Purdue, Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock, vice president for ethics and compliance.
The plaintiff filed suit a year ago, claiming she was sexually assaulted at a party on Jan. 28, 2017. She said did not report the assault at the time but struggled with mental health issues and was eventually diagnosed with PTSD.
After she had difficulty performing cognitive tests and stopped attending classes, she sought help with Counseling and Psychological Services on campus, where she disclosed the assault, according to court documents. Eventually, she was referred to the Office of Institutional Equity and reported the assault.
Because Doe had to rely on friends' recollections of the events of the night of the assault, investigators determined she was an unreliable witness despite the fact she consistently recalled the circumstances of the assault itself, according to the lawsuit. She was allegedly not told she was the subject of an investigation herself, and she was expelled. After an appeal, the discipline was changed to a suspension.
"Plaintiff alleges that defendants implemented a policy wherein women who cannot prove their claims to the satisfaction of Purdue University face discipline up to expulsion," the judge wrote in his order last month.
Doe requested reinstatement in good standing, removal of the discipline from her record, lost tuition and expenses, and other damages.