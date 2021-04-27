The four councils that comprise the fraternity system at Purdue named their top achieving chapters and members over the course of last week via social media.
Purdue's Interfraternity Council (IFC), Multicultural Greek Council (MGC), National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Panhellenic Association (PHA) comprise the Greek system here. In the fall 2020 semester, they represented 5,545 students, or 15.9 percent of the student body.
The top four chapters announced last week include Beta Upsilon Chi at Fairway (FIC), alpha Kappa Delta Phi (MGC) International Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (NPHC) and Phi Mu (PHA). The top members in those organizations were Liam Bettez of Phi Gamma Delta, Shreeja Shrestha of alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Andrianna Plummer of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Rachel Nigh of Phi Mu won their respective awards.
Each organization named their outstanding chapter presidents. That list included Aaron Varnau of Acacia, Ecica Campos of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc., Tyler Lamar of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Danielle Harrison of Zeta Tau Alpha.
The outstanding chapter advisors included Jeff Hollings of Sigma Nu, Juan robles, Delta Pi Rho Fraternity, Jazmine Clifton of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and Monica Ceja of Zeta Tau Alpha.
The scholars of the year were Jonah Adler of Pi Kappa Phi (IFC), Nigel Taylor of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc (NPHC) and Allison Milicia of Kappa Delta (PHA). the Mutlicultural Greek Council did not name a scholar of the year.
Depending on the council, other individual awards were given to students who were the top brother, philanthropist, leader, junior and senior scholars. The entire list can be found here.
Earlier in the semester, the top academically achieving chapters from the fall semester were named for fraternities, sororities and cooperatives.
Those top achieving organizations included: Circle Pines at a 3.29 GPA (top men's cooperative), Glenwood at 3.52 (top women's cooperative), Zeta Phi Beta at 3.25 (National Pan-Hellenic Council), Phi Mu at 3.61 (Panhellenic Association), Sigma Phi Epsilon at 3.47 (Interfraternity Council), alpha Kappa Delta Phi (Multicultural Greek Council).