Mitch Daniels brought in his old friend and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for an interview where they reminisced about working for the Reagan administration in another installment of the Presidential Lecture Series Monday at 6 p.m. in Fowler Hall.
Noonan has worked as a right-leaning opinion columnist for the Wall Street Journal for the past 22 years. She was the first columnist at Wall Street to have a column posted on the internet.
“If you are a writer with a regular deadline, you’re always thinking about the deadline,” Noonan said. “As you witness things in life, (you ask yourself) ‘how could that be part of my column?’”
Before she worked for Wall Street, she was a speechwriter and special assistant to President Ronald Reagan from 1984 to 1986. Noonan has written eleven books since her time with Reagan; five of which were New York Times best sellers.
“To work with him was a dream,” Noonan said.
While working for Reagan, she met and maintained a friendship with Purdue’s current President who was chief political advisor to Reagan at the time.
In Noonan’s book When Character was King, she talks about the character and the political leader President Reagan was and the effect Alzhimers had on Reagan.
“The sickness that robs you of all solace, because you don’t know what solace is anymore,” was displayed on the screen behind Daniels and Noonan as they talked about her last experience with Reagan.
Noonan was on a trip to California in the early 2000s with her 12 year-old son when arrangements were made so that she would be able to see Reagan again, she said.
“At one point I did something I’d never felt free to do. Which is, I just leaned over, and I took his hand and spontaneously said ‘I just want you to know that I love you,’” Noonan recounted the experience to the audience while clutching her chest.
Reagan reacted to Noonan as if he knew what she meant. Noonan recounts that anyone, even someone as ill as Reagan, still understands the meaning when you tell them you love them.
“(The opposite parties in the Senate) can’t work with each other to make even a commodity of logical reasonable changes in case it infringes their own party and endanger them in the primaries if they work with the other guy.”
After Daniels was done interviewing Noonan, Purdue students, who were previously selected by advisors in the Liberal Arts College, asked Noonan their own political questions.
“How is your work meaningful and impactful?” asked Shye Robinson, a Junior in the College of Liberal Arts and Health of Human Sciences.
When asked later about her overall reaction to Noonan, Robinson said, “she reminded me of a gentle, calm person who was not afraid to take the time to reflect on questions before answering them. While I disagree with most of her political positions, she was a pleasure to talk with and seemed genuinely interested in what students had to say, and that I can respect.”
Daniels ended the interview by telling Noonan, “Smart and wise don’t always go together in the same person, but they do in your case.”
Almost every seat in Fowler Hall was filled when Noonan got a standing ovation from the audience.