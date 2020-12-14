Room and board rates will remain stagnant for students on the West Lafayette and Fort Wayne Purdue campuses during the 2021-2022 academic year, the University announced earlier this month.
The announcement marks the ninth year in a row that rates have stayed the same or decreased on the West Lafayette campus, according to a Purdue News press release. Board rates have been reduced twice, which, along with Purdue's tuition freeze, makes attending the University now cheaper than it was in 2012.
Purdue Fort Wayne has not seen an average increase in its housing rate for five out of the last six years. Purdue Northwest will increase its housing rates by 2.5% for 2021-22. That campus has not had an average increase in its rates in four of the last six years.
“Purdue continues to make affordability and accessibility top institutional priorities,” trustees chair Michael Berghoff said in the release. “We don’t want to make room and board expense a barrier for our students and their families, so keeping the rate as low as possible – without sacrificing excellence – is the right thing to do.”
The Division of Student Life provides 14,452 beds across various price points for students and families around the West Lafayette campus, 543 fewer available beds from the previous year. This is a result of a reduction in master leases with off-campus properties, because of the additional 1,300 beds in Griffin North and Meredith South residence halls. The release states that further reductions in available beds may become necessary to accommodate social distancing de-densification.
Students living in residence halls are also required to purchase one of four meal plans, ranging from $2,998 to $5,398 per academic year. Some options at Purdue University Residences apartment complexes do not require a meal plan.