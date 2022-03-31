A Purdue Agricultural and Biological Engineering program received over $2.8 million in funding from two grants, according to a Purdue press release Thursday morning.
The program, AgrAbility, reaches out to farmers and ranchers who live with a disability or physical limitation, according to the press release. The grant will work to deliver direct services to farmers, ranchers or other agricultural workers.
“Having USDA/NIFA award both the National and the Indiana AgrAbility Project grants to Purdue in the same year is a strong indication that the staff behind these proposals is on the right track when it comes to the vision and work plan for AgrAbility that they have projected,” said Chuck Baldwin, Indiana AgrAbility project manager in the press release.
Stress-related impairments have become a more significant focus for AgrAbility, the press release said.
“Mental health is becoming an increasingly critical area,” said Paul Jones, education and resource specialist for the Indiana AgrAbility Project. “We used to focus primarily on physical issues — disabilities, spinal cord injuries, amputations, arthritis and so on — but now there needs to be a greater focus on stress-related impairments.”