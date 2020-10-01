The transition to college is especially difficult for first-generation students, students with documented disabilities and with financial difficulties, and it can be hard for students to feel connected and supported while on campus.
The Purdue Horizons program fills that void for many.
Purdue Horizons Director Baraka Corley said the program is intended to serve first-generation college students and students with a documented disability, as well as students who are eligible financially.
“Students often refer to Horizons as a ‘home away from home,’” Corley said. “(Students) can access free tutoring, STEM support, financial aid advisement, academic support, career counseling, leadership development and cultural enrichment. These initiatives, coupled with a sense of belonging, contribute to a participant’s well-rounded and successful Purdue University experience.”
Brandon Sosa, a senior in the College of Agriculture, said the program was an invaluable part of his Purdue journey, offering him tremendous support during the school year.
“I feel that Horizons is an amazing program and does everything in its power to help the students who need it the most,” Sosa said. “The staff are all helpful, encouraging and passionate. Every time I had the chance to have a one-on-one with the staff, I always came out of it feeling better and being motivated to achieve.”
Freshman Michelle Phillips, who is currently in Exploratory Studies, echoed Sosa’s sentiments. She said she was able to make bonds with students in the program even before stepping foot on campus, making for a great support system as she didn’t know anyone else attending Purdue.
“Horizons makes me feel like I belong at Purdue,” Phillips said. “I have friends from all grade levels and majors that help me whenever I need help, Horizons staff makes me feel that they are always there for me and they want what is best for their students.”
Sosa said that without the program he would not have been able to study abroad, something he had always wanted to do in college but didn’t see as being economically feasible.
“Horizon’s three-week program was designed for low-socioeconomic students, so I did not have to pay,” Sosa said. “That trip was a true blessing and it was the first time I left the country. I felt more in touch than ever with my own Hispanic culture while studying in the culturally rich country of Peru.”
The program recently received a TRIO Student Support Services grant from the federal government, and Corley said they plan to use the grant to further support students at Purdue and help continue the program into the future.
“The Horizons program is funded to serve 340 students annually,” Corley said. “Horizons will utilize these grant funds to continue providing our students with a comprehensive set of holistic services. The program will also utilize grant aid funds to assist program students with unmet financial needs and scholarship opportunities.”
Brandon Muczynski, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said the staff support from Horizons led him to work even further with the program, studying to become a mentor with other students as well as working in the front office and in Summer STAR sessions giving tours to potential students.
“Horizons to me feels like a family away from home. I can go to anyone in the office and either talk to them or ask for anything,” Muczynski said. “They’ve helped me a lot in my earlier years at Purdue, and I know they will be able to help me when I need to apply to graduate schools next year.”
Muczynski said the program has also motivated him to become active on campus, in both clubs as well as research opportunities.
“(The program) has helped me get motivated and believe in myself to get involved at Purdue,” Muczynski said. “Now I have been working in a research lab since my sophomore year and established a very important role there.”