Without opportunities for traditional campus events, the University has implemented a new initiative to create more social events for students on campus this semester.
ReEntry Purdue Atmosphere, created by the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life, is focused on offering a better residential student experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal is really rooted into the results of what students are telling us,” said Todd Wetzel, assistant vice provost for student life.
While students are thrilled to be back at Purdue, he said, campus lacks the social events and activities that used to be possible before the pandemic.
“What can we do to bring back some things that are really able to add energy and help add some sparks and do it safely?” he asked, adding that the University wants to do whatever it can to better the campus environment.
Piano pop-ups, sponsored by ReEntry Purdue, have been placed in the breezeway between the Purdue Memorial Union and Stewart Center, outside Wilmeth Active Learning Center, and on the corner of Third Street and Martin Jischke Drive for students to play, which Wetzel said has been a popular addition to campus.
In addition to this initiative, ReEntry held a Protect Purdue Fall Festival Saturday afternoon on Slayter Hill.
“There were pumpkins you could pick up, paint bags to grab paints to social distance, hot chocolate, entertainment,” said Prakshi Chander, a freshman in Exploratory Studies.
The event included performances by The Crazy Monkeys comedy group and Black & Gold Dance team, said Chloe Gilmore, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. There was also a raffle held where students could win Purdue gear.
ReEntry is also working to provide weekly events for students, such as the GameZone, where yard games are set up near the Meredith dining tent on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m., according to the Purdue ReEntry webpage.
The full calendar of events can be found on ReEntry’s website as well.
Multiple groups are involved in the programming, Wetzel said, such as Purdue Recreation and Wellness, the Purdue Student Union Board and various student organizations. For example, Purdue Musical Organizations have ensembles performing in various locations, he said.
The initiative is considering logistics with placing orders and delivery in terms of time constraints as the weather gets colder, Wetzel added.
“We’re kind of in a race against the weather,” he said.