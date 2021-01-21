Purdue hosted multiple online discussions Wednesday to celebrate an Inauguration Day of Learning. One event was a discussion about the need for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power, followed by a Q&A with Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
Peaceful transition of power
Brian Lamb, alumnus and founder of C-SPAN, and Andrew Card, former White House chief of staff to George H.W Bush, spent much of the panel discussing the possibility of President Joe Biden unifying the country.
“It can happen,” Card said. "I’m not sure that it will right off the bat — I would admit to being troubled about moving towards an impeachment process for President Trump.”
Card, who played a role in the exchange of power in his roles with Bush, said that transfer of power requires diplomatic leadership, inclusiveness and the realization of the importance of becoming a part of the solution and not the problem itself.
Edna Greene Medford, professor of history at Howard University, said in the panel that Howard alumnus Kamala Harris had the importance of truth and service instilled in her during her time at the university. She said these values will help her aid Biden in overcoming the barriers of division in our country.
But she said she believes these aren’t the only problems the nation faces hindering forward movement as a country.
Addressing white supremacy
Lamb cited a letter written by two Purdue professors that claimed the University-sponsored panels didn't address real issues facing America, like white supremacy and racism. The professors, unnamed during the panel but named in an identical letter they addressed to The Exponent, cited the Inauguration Day events’ all-white cast apart from Medford.
Each member of the panel was given a chance to respond to the letter. Card and former congressman Lee Hamilton agreed they had backgrounds relevant to the panel. Lamb dismissed many of the claims in the letter, discrediting especially the claim that the panel's cast was all white. He asked Medford, who is Black, to weigh in.
Medford said white supremacy "is at the center of a lot of what is wrong with America, and has been, for generations," and shared a personal story of a past experience with racism.
Unity in our nation
Daniels hosted a Q&A with a senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institution, Jonathan Rauch, regarding the likeliness of re-establishing unity in the nation, particularly after the recent insurrection at the Capitol.
Rauch said that Biden took an unexpected approach at his inauguration speech when he focused on continuity rather than the insurrection and Trump’s tumultuous term.
“Rather than alluding to Trump and the last four years of politics which have been very disruptive and chaotic," he said, "Biden basically said this has been an anomaly.
“He talked about continuity and re-establishing the past that goes right back to the beginning.”
Rauch commended Biden for this approach in a world where he said cancel culture has become the norm and said that, despite difficulties he might face, Biden should try to cater to the needs of Republicans and seek their support.
He said he strongly believes a way of establishing unity is through compromise and setting common goals.
“Once you get them invested in achieving some kind of outcome," he said, "even with people they don’t necessarily like, the dynamics start to change.”