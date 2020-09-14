Beginning this week, students will be able to get flu vaccines from Purdue clinics on campus.
The vaccine must be completed as a part of the Protect Purdue Pledge, according to an email sent to students on Monday. Students are required to have received the vaccine or completed a declination form. Proof of this must be on file by Oct. 31, per the email.
Students may receive a vaccine from an outside pharmacy as well, but are required to submit proof of this to the University before the Oct. 31 deadline.
Students under 18 cannot attend the flu clinics and can instead be seen at Purdue University Student Health service. Students over 18 attending any of the clinics must bring a flu shot consent form.
Students can receive the flu vaccine for free at the following at the locations and times:
Mollenkopf Athletic Facility
- Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cordova Recreational Sports Center
- Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Back-up dates will be at the CoRec on Oct. 5 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.