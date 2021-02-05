Despite frigid temperatures and COVID-19, Purdue students are still lacing up their skates at the Riverside Skating Center this winter.
The ice skating rink, which is run by the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation department, is located next to the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge. This year, the rink has adjusted its rules to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
This includes a mask mandate for employees and skaters both on and off the ice as well as mandatory temperature checks and contact-tracing signups when entering, according to its website.
In addition, the rink has a maximum capacity of 50 people, up from 25 in January. One of the rink’s employees, Jian Fei, said it typically reaches maximum capacity every day.
Fei gave some advice for first-time skaters.
“Balance, just basically balance,” Fei said. “Just try not to fall and get hurt.”
On Monday night, about 30 skaters moved around the rink, all with varying skills and speed. A few glided, stamped and steered around the ice. Others stumbled, clutching onto the sideboards as their skates went off in separate directions.
One group, about six people strong, inched its way around the ice, stopping every few moments to gather stragglers. Among them was Darren Tan, a first-year engineering student at Purdue, and a first-time skater.
A native Tennessean, Tan said he had no interest in skating but his friends “dragged him out.” He said he wasn’t concerned about catching COVID-19 because he stayed within his friend group and everyone wore masks.
Tan attempted to follow Fei’s advice.
“I’m still learning,” Tan said. “I fell like five times already.”