After inclement weather postponed the Battle of the Bands Friday night, the bands pivoted from the amphitheater at Slayter Hill to a makeshift stage in a basement.
Heavy rain and wind canceled the Battle of the Bands, an annual event put on by the Purdue Student Union Board, in which local Purdue bands face off against each other and put on a free show for the student body. Instead, four of the bands, Boston Counterpart, The Painted Dames, Now Hiring and Smithtown, put together a house show at the home of Tom Munsell, one of the members of The Painted Dames.
“It was pouring rain and windy, but we were all really wanting to play music,” said Munsell, a senior in the College of Engineering and bass guitarist. “So we talked a little bit and my house was volunteered as a candidate for a house party.”
The basement filled up quickly as people hung on the staircase trying to squeeze into the crowded room.
“We just put out an announcement (on Instagram) right when it got canceled, said where it was gonna be and then everyone showed up within an hour and the place was packed,” Jake Gushard, a student in the Polytechnic Institute and drummer for Boston Counterpart, said.
The opening band, The Painted Dames, began with the sounds of a heavily modulated guitar, until the lead guitarists cut through with the opening riff of “Reptilia” by The Strokes.
The band ended with “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and the audience joined in, screaming the lyrics.
Boston Counterpart came on next and immediately captured the attention of the audience with a thunderous power chord.
“That got your attention,” lead singer and senior in the College of Science Patrick Crowne said before launching into their first song, “Want Me To,” the opening song of the band’s recently released Invertebrates.
“In such an impromptu show as this, we didn’t really know what to expect as for the crowd,” said Daniel Logan, singer and bass guitarist for Boston Counterpart and a junior in the Krannert School of Management, “I think it ended up being probably one of our best.
“Just raw fun, you know, bands just being bands.”
The third band, Now Hiring, began its set with a cover of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.
The opening bass solo was soon joined by the drummer, followed by the guitar and finally the singer and the crowd. Partway through the song, the singer’s mic was disconnected, but the band continued on, with the crowd singing so loud one may not have even noticed the technical difficulties.
The closing band, Smithtown, began with a cover of “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon. The band continued until midnight, playing for both the audience that had stayed for the entire show and those who had trickled in over time.
“Some of our fans would come in and then they would just like, like cycle in and out with the Now Hiring fans,” Logan said after the concert. “(There was) a common group that was sticking together, and then just a couple of different people that were coming in to see each of the different bands.
“So I think it’s very interesting to see how many different types of people were coming together throughout the course of the night.”
While most of the people listened to the bands in the basement, some of the attendees hung out in groups outside.
“It’s just really sweaty and hot (inside),” Wen Yin, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said. “It’s more fun to chill (outside). But it was pretty fun in the beginning.”