Deep in a forest off Indiana 26 sits a small clearing littered with the bodies of dead pigs.
Though this clearing is called the Entomology Field Operations Building, it’s actually a sunny, open area where members of Purdue’s Hans Lab examine rotting corpses.
The Hans Lab, headed by professor Krystal Hans, is the center of research into forensic entomology at Purdue, a discipline that studies the way bugs and their offspring can be used to solve crimes.
“Forensic entomology is just the application of insects as evidence,” said Hans, an assistant professor of forensic entomology and the director of forensic science. “Using insects as a form of physical evidence collected at the crime scene or from the autopsy.”
Hans spends most of her time in classrooms or in her office, which is accentuated by bug curtains, dried insects hanging on the wall and pictures of her children. But sometimes she finds herself traveling to crime scenes to collect insects from bodies.
Hans has worked with investigators in 20 counties across Indiana and in states including Wisconsin, Missouri, Ohio and Illinois. In just June and July of 2022, she helped solve 15 to 20 cases.
“With warmer weather, decomposition happens faster. Insects are a lot more abundant on bodies in the summer,” Hans said, laughing. “That’s why we jokingly call it ‘decomposition season.’”
How it works
Bugs can be useful indicators for how long a person has been dead, with the oldest bugs or eggs present on a decomposing corpse giving investigators a clue to how old the body is.
“Even something like a butterfly will stop by a dead body because it’s a great resource. It has a lot of minerals and decomposition fluid that has a lot of nutrients. But they don’t stay on the remains, so they aren’t helpful,” she said. “Primarily I work with blow flies.”
Blow flies, which Hans described as “really beautiful with an incredible sense of smell,” generally show up to dead bodies relatively quickly after death to lay eggs in a person’s eyes, ears, nose, mouth or genitals. Once the eggs hatch, maggots begin to feed on the body, beginning decomposition that can help investigators form a timeline of when the person died.
“The minimum amount of time that the insects have been on the body is the minimum amount of time that someone’s been dead,” Hans said.
Forensic entomology at Purdue
Hans’ fascination with bugs and decomposition began when she was a child. She used to go out onto her family’s land and find dead animals to watch the bodies decompose, which earned her the nickname “Creepy Krystal” among her friends.
In college, she pursued a biology major in pre-medicine, accelerating through her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. But a year before going to medical school, she attended a forensic entomology symposium with her friend, which changed her entire career trajectory.
“It was a lecture from a forensic pathologist, and he was talking about maggots on bodies and in autopsies,” she said. “And I was like ‘Oh, this just makes sense.’”
After completing her doctorate in biology at the University of Windsor, Hans eventually found herself teaching forensic entomology at Purdue in 2019.
But a year later, the forensic entomology major at Purdue was finally phased out, leaving just a minor program and the Hans Lab. Currently, Purdue students can pursue the forensic entomology minor and do research in the Hans Lab but must choose either an entomology or forensic science major.
“Eventually I would love to see a forensic science major again,” Hans said. “But right now, it’s basically just me and my lab.”
The lab itself has two rooms in Smith Hall, with a sign reading “Hans Lab” in colorful letters on the door. Inside, both rooms are stocked to the brim with lab equipment, evidence related to Hans’ ongoing cases, boxes of flies and freezers full of dead animals, including squirrels, rabbits and turtles.
Teomie Rivera Miranda, a doctoral candidate in forensic entomology, said it isn’t unusual for undergraduate students to bring roadkill they find to the Hans Lab, which just ends up in bags in the freezer.
“We get a lot of roadkill,” Rivera Miranda said, smirking. “They come to us and ask if we need it, and we’re usually just like, ‘not really but we’ll take it anyway.’”
A ‘niche’ field
Rivera Miranda and Vanessa Cooper, a master’s student in forensic entomology, are the two graduate students who staff the Hans Lab. Both described the field as extremely “niche.”
“Teomie and Dr. Hans are like the only people I talk to about it,” Cooper said. “When I was a lab instructor, out of the 100 or so students I taught, maybe like five were at all interested in it.”
There isn’t much of a community for the field because so many people are grossed out by it, Hans said. Even her own family doesn’t let her talk about it in detail, especially at dinner.
Even nationwide, the forensic entomology community is relatively small. There are only 23 forensic entomologists certified by the board of the North American Forensic Entomology Association on the continent, one of whom is Hans.
Because of the size of the field, forensic entomology is scarce on university campuses.
“There are some places that will offer courses in forensic entomology,” Hans said. “But having a research lab that’s specifically focused on it is relatively rare.”
Bodies in the forest
One of the facilities at Purdue that helps members of the Hans Lab in their research is the Entomology Field Operations Building (which, of course, is actually a field), where the bodies of dead animals – usually pigs – are set out in the sun to decompose freely.
“It’s where we do all of our animal work, but it’s pretty far from campus,” Hans said. “If I tried to have it anywhere close to campus, there would be a lot of complaints about the smell.”
The Purdue Swine Unit sends stillborn babies or pigs that die young to the lab for study at no cost.
“We do not kill the pigs,” Rivera Miranda said. “I want to emphasize that. We don’t kill them ourselves.”
Even while knowing the Hans Lab doesn’t do its own butchering, entering the EFOB can still be a nerve-racking experience. Buried in the woods, the only entrance to the field is through a narrow, bumpy dirt path lined on all sides with trees.
The farther you go into the forest, the darker and thicker the brush becomes before finally you find yourself entering a clearing littered with bodies in cages.
The cages, which are just standard dog crates lying in the grass, are meant to keep “scavengers” from stealing the bodies, which Cooper said is a huge problem for the area.
“All kinds of animals will try to steal the decomposing bodies,” she said, a hint of annoyance in her voice. “It gets to be a real issue.”
Near the back of the clearing, a degrading, rusted metal wall runs in a circle, sectioning off what Cooper described as “an arena.”
This arena, which used to be where adult pigs were kept, is now a dumping ground for animal bodies the Hans Lab doesn’t need anymore.
“We sort of just chuck them over the wall when we’re done,” Cooper said, imitating a throwing motion with her hands and laughing.
Inside the arena, animal skeletons cover the ground, buried beneath layers of grass and weeds. Some of the bones are clean, picked entirely by scavengers. But most of the bones, of which there are a lot, are adorned with bits of fur and skin.
Beside the arena sits a small storehouse, which Cooper said is filled to the brim with dead pigs and other animals.
“We have so many of them,” she said. “We’ll never run out.”
Besides doing research, occasionally the Hans Lab invites high school students to the EFOB as a field trip, showing them the arena and the bodies in cages in the hopes of piquing their interest in forensic entomology.
“We talk to them about decomposition, show them the pigs and then they get to collect maggots from the bodies,” Rivera Miranda said. “They go through the whole process. It’s really cool.”
A future for forensic entomology?
Although they do their own research in the lab, Rivera Miranda and Cooper will take a test in late July to become certified to start helping on real-world investigations. The most they can do right now is help Hans with investigations in the lab itself.
“Investigators sometimes ship evidence to Smith Hall, so we help her unpackage it and look at it,” Cooper said. “We have a little bit of involvement, but we’re not actually on the scene yet.”
Hans hopes to see forensic entomology at Purdue expand beyond just her lab, hopefully reestablishing the major some time in the future. For now, though, she’s content.
“I love this department,” she said. “I’m glad I’ve found a home here, and I’ll always be thankful.”