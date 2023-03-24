Ji Min Sha smiled in a blue jumpsuit and orange slippers with his hair standing up like a mohawk Thursday afternoon as two expert witnesses testified in a hearing to decide whether he is competent to stand trial.
Joanna Will, one of the psychologists Judge Sean Persin assigned to evaluate Sha’s competency, said smiling in random situations could be an indicator of detachment from reality.
Will and Dr. George Parker, testifying by Zoom in the courtroom, said Sha is not competent to stand trial and recommended he be treated for schizophrenia.
Sha, 23, is charged with the October murder of his former McCutcheon Hall roommate, Varun Manish Chheda.
Will talked about two "student of concern" reports filed to Purdue in January and February 2022.
The January report was filed by a political science professor who claimed in the report Sha had approached her about being concerned the Chinese intelligence agency was trying to kill him based on his presence online.
The other report was filed by a student in the church Sha attended while he was at Purdue. They had reportedly received disturbing text messages from Sha about quitting the church and that he was sorry for something not mentioned during Thursday's hearing.
Deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux said no records from Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services indicated whether Sha had been seen or medicated after these reports were filed. Purdue evaluated him, and he was referred to CAPS, but no CAPS records have been released to attorneys as of Sha’s hearing.
Laux said there was a concerning lack of documentation between the time the second student of concern report was filed in February 2022 and October, when the murder took place.
Without that documentation, Laux said, the court couldn’t know whether Purdue responded to the reports, if he was medicated, or if Sha was exaggerating his symptoms of psychosis and ADHD.
But Will diagnosed Sha with schizophrenia based on the Sha’s mental health history records that dated from when he lived in South Korea, including medication for ADHD, Tourette syndrome and behavioral disorders, like autism, violent tendencies he showed while in high school, and an evaluation done by Dr. Sean Samuels, who was hired by the defense early in the case.
Parker, a psychiatrist, had the same diagnosis.
Sha was prescribed ADHD medication in 2012, while he was living in South Korea, and multiple antipsychotics to help with Tourette sydrome and behavioral disorders. None of the records specified what the medications were prescribed for.
Parker said Sha came to the U.S. in 2014, with his father a visiting law professor at Indiana University, and went to high school in Bloomington. His mother and sister returned to South Korea for a short time but kept Sha in the U.S. because the school system here treated him better. A guardian was hired to care for him.
While he maintained good academic standing then, he did exhibit some violent tendencies, including getting into a fight with another student while in high school in 2018.
Purdue records show he continued his ADHD medication he began in 2014 while he was attending Purdue. But his academic standing wavered while he was a student. Parker said he was in better standing at the time of the homicide.
Since he’s been in custody, Sha began accepting and responding to medication positively, Parker said, but started refusing medication in December, and no other treatments have been given.
Both doctors spoke with Sha for about five minutes each when they evaluated him. They spoke with jail officers and nurses and reviewed available reports to reach their diagnoses.
Since being in the Tippecanoe County Jail, Will said Sha has shown symptoms of depression and anxiety. He attempted suicide while in custody, she said.
Will said Sha has experienced an altered sense of reality. During police interviews during the first weeks of his arrest, he referenced Purdue Pete, France and other international organizations, even calling himself Peter Parker.
While schizophrenia itself doesn’t mean lack of competency to stand trial, Sha’s detachment from reality does impede it, Will said.
Throughout the hearing, Sha was sitting quietly in his hand and ankle cuffs and smiling every few minutes.
Persin didn’t rule on Sha’s competency Thursday but said he will do so as quickly as possible. If he is deemed incompetent to stand trial - meaning he cannot understand the proceedings and aid in his own defense - he likely would be sent to a state psychiatric facility for treatment.