A vigil will be held at the Unfinished Block P at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for Sara Brown, a teaching assistant killed in a crash on Robinson Street Friday afternoon.
Brown, 24, was a graduate student in the College of Human Development and Family Studies since 2021. She wrote on her LinkedIn that she was a music journalist, radio host and freelance writer.
Friday afternoon, she swerved for an unknown reason, struck a parked car and then ricocheted into the path of a semi-truck. The roof of her dark-colored sedan was crushed toward the driver's side and the airbags were deployed.
According to a West Lafayette Police Department press release, Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.