Purdue and West Lafayette Police arrested four people in the last week on OWI charges.
Purdue police arrested Corey Chaney, a 21-year-old resident of Knox, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
An officer reportedly saw her speeding near Northwestern and West Stadium avenues and conducted a traffic stop about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the car smelled like alcohol, and the driver’s eyes appeared red and watery.
Chaney allegedly failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test and was taken to jail.
About 3:20 a.m. the same night, PUPD arrested 23-year-old Payten Abney from Linden, Indiana, on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a BAC of .10 or more.
He was allegedly speeding near South River Road and Ahlers Drive. An officer conducted a traffic stop and Abney reportedly admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the night.
Abney failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test and was taken to jail.
Nicolas Collier, 21, from Lafayette was arrested Sunday about 1:45 a.m. on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Kang said an officer saw Collier make an “unsafe wide turn” near South Grant and West Wood streets.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and reportedly smelled alcohol. Collier was taken to jail after allegedly failing a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.
Brady Kellar was arrested Tuesday by West Lafayette police on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer conducted a traffic stop near North Salisbury Street and Kingston Drive about 1:15 a.m. The 32-year-old Lafayette resident allegedly appeared impaired, and Ferguson said the officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the car.
Kellar reportedly failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a voluntary blood draw. He was taken to jail, and the blood test results are pending with the Indiana Department of Toxicology.
None of the subjects remain in jail, according to online logs as of Wednesday afternoon.