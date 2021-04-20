An alleged rape was reported Monday to Purdue University Police Department through a Campus Security Authority report.
The incident reportedly took place on Jan. 24 on the 1200 block of First Street, according to PUPD Capt. Song Kang.
An exact address was not provided on the report, but the rape allegedly occurred in "on-campus housing," Kang said. Buildings on the 1200 block of First Street include Earhart Hall, Meredith South and First Street Towers.
Kang said the information came to police through the Office of the Dean of Students, though ODOS was not the primary source and received the information "second- or third-hand."
"A lot of times when we receive a CSA report, a lot of information is redacted, even from us," he said.
The victim did not wish to come forward at this time, Kang said.