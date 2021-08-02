Purdue convocations announced its return to live events in a Monday press release. The events will include outdoor performances and film screenings.
The season kicks off with "Hand to Hand" by Squonk Opera on Aug. 25 and 26. Both days will feature a 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performance on Memorial Mall and will be free to attend.
On Sep. 9 and 10, Chicago's Mucca Pazza will perform all over campus. The performance is the group's own version of a marching band, featuring bright outfits and a cheer squad. This event is also free.
The 26th annual Global Fest will be at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Lafayette on Sep. 18, and will feature music and food from around the world. Tickets are not required.
"Choir! Choir! Choir!" will take over Slayter on Sep. 30 and Oct. 1 for an interactive performance where the group teaches the audience a song so everyone can sing together. Both days will have a performance at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and each performance will feature a new song for free.
The rest of this years lineup will be announced at Party of the Season at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. Advance tickets are available.
"Frida: Viva la Vida" will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 in Fowler Hall. The film dives deep in Frida Kahlo's famed works. Advance tickets are available.
The next film will be a showing of "King Lear" at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Fowler Hall. Tickets are required for the movie starring Sir Ian McKellan as the titular character.
The third film of the year will be a showing of "War Horse" based on the 1982 novel of the same name. It will show at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 in Fowler Hall. Advance tickets are available.
The final event of the semester will be Manuel Cinema's "Christmas Carol" at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. This event is virtual and free with advance registration.
Tickets are available through the Stewart Center Box Office at (765) 494-3933 or (800) 914-SHOW or online.