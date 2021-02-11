During a time when being close to others can present real dangers, some Purdue students are preparing to safely relax with creative ways to celebrate those they care about this Valentine’s Day.
“Previous years, we would really just do anything, like we would go out,” said Carter Fernandez, a freshman in exploratory studies. “We would go putt-putt or go to dinner. But this year we have to be cautious because of the pandemic.”
This Sunday will reach a high of 12 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. But some students still discussed possibilities for outdoor dates if the weather permits.
Fernandez said hanging hammocks up to relax in the trees is a nice date idea during the pandemic. One could drive somewhere with a significant other and create a cozy area in their car to enjoy quality time.
Olivia Countryman, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she might go out to dinner but nothing more than that. She said she thinks students could safely celebrate the holiday by spending time with a small group of friends.
Countryman said that to avoid crowds, couples can make a home-cooked meal together and stay in, rather than go out to eat.
Fernandez said students can order delivery through services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. Otherwise if a student cannot physically be with their significant other, they can use a video-call program to interact virtually.
Some students want to keep this year’s Valentine’s Day small. Countryman said that because of school, people are often busy so it would be nice to celebrate with something simple.
The true importance of Valentine’s Day, she said, is in “showing others that you care about them, and making sure everyone around you is happy.”