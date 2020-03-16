Purdue announced Monday that in-person classes will remain canceled for the rest of the semester due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
This includes the final exam period, according to an email sent out to students from Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
The email says residence halls will remain open for students who need housing. However, the University recommended that all students move out of their dorms if possible.
The rest of campus will also remain open, according to the email.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.