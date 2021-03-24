A student filed a lawsuit last week against Purdue, the city of West Lafayette and Purdue's chapter of Delta Sigma Phi over the alleged negligence of the "water meter/manhole cover" on the fraternity's sidewalk, which reportedly resulted in the student falling and being injured in March 2019.
Connor Bussel, a senior studying construction management in the Polytechnic Institute, filed his complaint Friday against several entities, including Delta Sigma Phi's housing association. Bussel's complaint alleges that on March 19, 2019, "Defendants failed to maintain their property in a reasonably safe condition."
As a result of the alleged negligence, Bussel suffered reported physical pain, emotional suffering, scarring and disfigurement, in addition to medical expenses and "loss of enjoyment."
The complaint itself does not detail what happened or Bussel's injuries.
A Purdue spokesperson shared the University's official comment on the lawsuit, clarifying that the incident in question stems from a reported fall.
"Purdue is aware of the complaint alleging that a person sustained injuries from a fall that occurred near campus," spokesperson Jim Bush said. "The area described in the complaint is not owned or occupied by the university, and we do not have any further information at this time regarding who is responsible for maintaining the area described in the complaint."
Bussel and Delta Sigma Phi did not respond to requests for comment made Wednesday morning.
Legal counsel for the city of West Lafayette did not immediately respond to emailed request for comment Thursday morning.
The complaint asks for damages the student has incurred or will incur as a result of the defendants' alleged negligence.