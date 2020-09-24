A pair of Purdue students have developed an app to help students make friends on campus.
Founded by Krannert School of Management juniors Cole Willis and Brenden Cooper and Indiana University Kelley School of Business junior Ian Jones, WYD (what are you doing) is designed similarly to dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, but it is specifically created for college students to meet and make friends. Willis, Cooper and Jones began working on the app in April and grew the team by adding more student developers later in the process.
“We wanted to find some new friends quickly that we could do fun stuff with, and there wasn’t anything out there that allowed us to do that,” Willis said. “We didn’t really think about a solution for it at first, but when COVID rolled around, and everyone went back home, we had a lot more time to think about this stuff.”
WYD users are placed into groups of up to eight friends and can swipe to match with other friend groups. The group size limit allows people to meet within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as campus guidelines. Willis said swiping with groups rather than individually makes it less “socially awkward.”
More than 1,600 students from Purdue University, Indiana University and Ball State University have already signed up for early access to the app. This early access will be granted about a week before the general release to the public, which wil happen in October. After releasing to these three schools, Willis said his team hopes to expand to all of the Big Ten schools in the spring semester.
Users can customize their profile with hobbies, backgrounds and more. The app’s slogan is “No expectations. No pressure. No stigma. Only experiences.” Willis hopes users will create online connections that translate into real life.
“Our mission with the app is obviously to allow people to connect easier, quicker and safer, but our real mission is this: the ability to turn our digital experiences into real ones,” Willis said.
In the time of COVID-19, with restrictions on gatherings, many students may have struggled to make friends, and so meeting others online has become commonplace. Some experts say forming meaningful relationships through a screen is more difficult than it appears.
“Relationships must begin with the first steps,” said Bill Graziano, a professor of social psychology. “The internet allows a massive expansion of these first steps … (but) how people come to know others is far more complicated than people assume. Even with long exposure to another person, a perceiver can be wildly incorrect in predicting that other person’s choices, behaviors and actions.”
Still, Willis has high hopes for the connections that will be made through WYD.
“We’ve gotten a good pre-launch response, talking with people who have signed up with early access on the website, and everybody loves it,” Willis said.
Alexandra Van Dreel, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, first heard about WYD when the development team reached out to her on Instagram.
“I think it’ll be great to have a social media app made by college students for college students,” she said. “I’m super excited.”