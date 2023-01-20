Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday.
White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel.
White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.
“In all its history, Indiana has produced few citizens the equal of Bruce White,” Mitch Daniels, Purdue president emeritus and former governor of Indiana, said in the release. “In a spectacular business career, his imagination and boldness created opportunities and wealth for thousands of others. He invested enormously of his energy and personal resources in trying to build the prosperity and quality of life of his beloved Northwest Indiana.”
White, who served as a Purdue trustee from 2011 to 2015, was an advocate of many hospitality, business and civic organizations.
Among the impacts White and the White Family Foundations have made on Purdue, according to the release:
* The foundation’s establishment of the Dean V. White Real Estate Finance Program with a gift of $20.8 million in 2022 launched an undergraduate transformation within the School of Management, making Purdue a top destination for educating future real estate finance professionals. This gift jump-started the university’s vision for a reimagined School of Business.
* A $5 million commitment to the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in 2021 is attracting top talent to the West Lafayette campus. Thanks to the named headship, Purdue was able to recruit Ceridwyn King as HTM head. The White Scholars program will help draw more high-caliber students to pursue the finance concentration and go on to have a successful career in hospitality finance. In recognition of this gift, the school was renamed the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
* Collective gifts of $30 million for the Union Club Hotel in 2018 have brought to life a hospitable haven for campus visitors while ensuring Purdue’s hospitality and tourism management students participate in hands-on learning experiences.
* A gift of $5 million in 2009 to establish the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue Northwest has established the school as a destination for students looking to begin a hospitality career.
“Purdue trustees consider it such a privilege to have known and worked alongside Bruce White, who shared with our university the business skills he developed during his wildly successful career,” board chair Michael Berghoff said in the news release.
White Lodging started with a single hotel in 1985 in Merrillville, Indiana, and has grown into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Texas; Chicago; Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; Indianapolis; and Louisville, Kentucky. White Lodging’s portfolio consists of more than 50 premium hotels; a private collection of luxury ranches; 40 locally relevant restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars.
White graduated from Purdue in 1975 with a degree in management. He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into Purdue's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Hall of Fame and a member of the Boiler Business Exchange Business Hall of Fame.
In addition, White was recognized with the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association Lifetime Achievement Award, the Hunter Hotel Developer Award for Excellence & Inspiration and, along with his family, the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership award.
White’s board involvement included University of Chicago Hospitals, the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the Chicago Economic Club, Big Shoulders Fund, the Terlato Wine Group and Young President’s Organization.
White is survived by his wife, Beth; three children: Corinne, Conner and Patrick; and grandchild Timothy James. Beth and all three children are involved in the hospitality business in various capacities and sit on White Lodging’s board of advisors.
Services are pending.