One and a half years of work culminated in a showcase of professionalism and excellence centering around the theme ikigai - a Japanese concept that loosely translates to a reason for being.
TEDxPurdueU featured a number of speakers from industry and academia that touched on all aspects of the philosophical theme.
Jai Sharma, a junior in the college of engineering and a member of Purdue’s TEDx community talked about the amount of preparation and planning that goes into events like this, and how important they are to the University as a whole.
“Selecting speakers is a big part of the process and choosing from so many talented people is the hardest part of being a part of the organization,” he said.
The speakers were introduced by Mike Armintrout, the senior associate director of Purdue Convocations, and he talked about his own encounters with the word, and how the knowledge had changed his life.
“I tell people about my belief that people have to make sacrifices to discover the qualities and aspects that will eventually bring them happiness,” he said. "My reason for being is my family, more specifically my wife and daughter."
The talk covered a series of speakers that ranged from therapists to dietitians, teachers and CEOs.
Interspersed through the stories was a networking session where attendees of the talk were allowed to spend half an hour talking to a speaker of their choice.
Siting Zhang, a freshman in the college of engineering attended the first networking session in the hopes of being able to talk to the speakers themselves.
“I was in my high school TEDx community, and I thought it would be interesting to see how different it was in college,” she said.
As many students continue to search for their place in the world, many personally connected with the topics.
“What Don Wettrick said about high school kids concentrating only on getting A grades and not the real world really hit home for me. That was me in high school,” said Jon Doorn, a freshman in the College of Engineering.
The crowd that the talk drew was incredibly diverse, and the audience encompassed more than students of the university.
“I’ve been to quite a few TEDx talks and this one had quite a few speakers I was interested in,” said Robin Teegardem, a resident of West Lafayette.
Some of the talks, including one by Judy Butler, a certified pastoral psychotherapist, were aimed at an older crowd when she talked about the necessity of having difficult conversations about death when you were younger, rather than waiting until the last minute.
“The decisions and choices you make today can affect the people you love 20 years down the line,” she said.
TEDxPurdueU is a student organization that works in tandem with Purdue Convocations, and they host a yearly themed conference. As an independent organization, they also host workshops which are open to University students.
Despite the range of topics and speakers, one thing was consistent throughout the show’s entirety, and that was “what does ikigai mean to you”
“It’s what wakes you up in the morning,” speaker Don Wettrick said. “What drives you to be better than ever before and fix the problems that no one has tried to fix.”