CARMEL, Indiana - Three Exponent journalists were honored for their work in 2021 at a state-wide awards banquet Friday night.
The contest, sponsored by the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, honored the work of the state's broadcast, magazine and newspaper journalists as well as those in Indiana's colleges and universities.
Current Editor-in-Chief Joe Duhownik won first place in student editorial writing for an editorial he wrote in the summer titled "How Purdue's trustees operate in secret." The judges wrote, "Well-crafted argument, clear, compelling and backed up with evidence."
Former Editor-in-Chief Alex Weliever and former Managing Editor Jordan Smith won first place for student investigative reporting for their story "Aviation alumni, former faculty fear privatization of pro-flight." The judges wrote, "Jordan Smith and Alex Weliever detail concerns that the influence of a top donor could affect the reputation of Purdue University's aviation school and the safety of its students. Their interviews with insiders make this an interesting look at the issue of public-private partnerships in higher education."
Weliever and Smith graduated in May 2021.
Duhownik also won second place in best student non-deadline news for the series "Chasing highs, living lows," about the rise of meth in Tippecanoe County and those whose lives are devastated by it.