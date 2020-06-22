3/7/20 Rutgers, Team Huddle, Evan Boudreaux, Nojel Eastern

Members of the Purdue men's basketball team huddle in a pre-game ritual on March 7 against Rutgers.

 David Hickey

Purdue Men's Basketball has announced a new wait-list system for tickets for the coming 2020-21 season, according to a Purdue Athletics press release on Monday.

Season-ticket holders can renew their tickets from June 22 to July 31. After July 31, fans on the wait list will be contacted to purchase tickets. A person's position on the wait list will be determined by John Purdue Club priority points.

The season-ticket allotment sold out in 2019-20 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, per the release.

To get added to the season ticket wait list, people may visit the link below.

2020-21 Season-Ticket Wait List

