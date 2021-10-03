“It’s obviously disappointing, but it’s not anything I’m super surprised to see.”

A week and a half after a rape allegation at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, protest signs covered Hovde Hall.
Cardboard signs displaying slogans of the #MeToo movement specific to Purdue plastered the pillars and stairs of the administration building, with slogans like “Even a dog knows no means no” and “Value survivors like you value donors!”
Members of Greek Life have noted the lack of action to address the rise in allegations, Phi Sigma Rho President Claire Rightley said.
She said one of the Safety and Risk Management Authority observers was bothered by a Sept. 26 meeting.
SARMA is an organization that enlists two students from each chapter to act as an observer who visits registered functions to make sure safety precautions are being followed. Some of those precautions include no hard alcohol, the presence of clean water and no hazing, according to the SARMA procedures document.
SARMA observers are responsible for reporting offenses. There are two levels of SARMA offenses, and any first degree offense could lead to the function getting shut down, according to the procedures.
Rightley said one of her house's observers said an official at the meeting talked about a new policy that would allow SARMA observers to be individually sued if their report was found to be wrong.
“It’s really frustrating because it scares observers out of reporting what they see,” Rightley said.
A guest speaker at the SARMA meeting who talked about how to help frats when a sexual assault allegation comes out against their chapter, she said.
“(Our observer) was really ticked off about the general tone of the meeting,” Rightley said.
On Thursday, the #METOO Purdue University Instagram account posted screenshots of a page on Sigma Chi Reach Out, an app for Sigma Chi members with resources and policies, called the “Accused Guide.”
The page is for college students facing sexual assault allegations, and it gives information about laws and school policies, according to the app.
“It doesn’t matter whether you’re guilty or innocent, or if what happened falls into some kind of gray area,” the app reads. “In some cases, a person who knows that they are guilty might be better off making different choices — especially if the reporting party has also filed a criminal complaint.”
The app also tells those accused of sexual assault to take care of themselves.
“Being accused of a crime can be traumatic,” it reads. “It’s important that you pay attention to your emotional well-being.”
Sigma Chi didn't respond to any email requests for comment.
Rightley said she hadn’t heard of the app before and said she had trouble finding the words to respond to it.
“It’s incredibly telling,” she said. “It’s obviously disappointing, but it’s not anything I’m super surprised to see.”
The app is an example of how the fraternity community encourages rape culture, she said.
“It’s frustrating we have to tell our members to be really conscious,” Rightley said, “when we’re not telling fraternities not to commit these acts.”
Students upset with the prevalence of rape culture and rise of sexual assaults on campus came to the board of trustees meeting on Friday morning with a list of five demands:
- A zero tolerance sexual violence policy to be established and upheld
- An issued apology and recant of victim blaming statements made
- An amnesty policy for reporting sexual violence
- Revisitations and revisions to the current "bring your own beer" system
- Immediate termination of Director Brandon Cutler from his position with Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life.
University Senate chair Steve Beaudoin held a meeting with organizers prior to the board of trustees meeting. He said a large part of that meeting consisted of listening to students.
He called the protest “very effective” and said students should be commended on raising their “powerful message” and getting the attention of the administration.
“Everybody knows that sexual assaults take place on campus, it’s just that nobody wants to talk about it,” he said. “I was excited (by how many students were at the meeting).
“It was fantastic. I was very pleased to see so many students coming out and protesting the way that they did. I have reached out to (both) Purdue Student Government and Panhellenic along with talking to the girls who run the Instagram account.”
Two of the people behind #METOO Purdue University, Sarah Whitaker and Hannah Miller, were in the private meeting with Beaudoin.
“I was in the meeting, and I would not call it wonderful,” said Miller, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
In the meeting, Miller and Whitaker, a senior in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said they introduced themselves and their goals, including a zero-tolerance sexual violence policy and the removal of Cutler, to a response that included “nothing game-plan wise.”
The two claim Cutler told women at a Tuesday Greek Life town hall that if they had followed the “bring your own beer” policy, sexual assaults wouldn’t happen.
Neither of the two were actually at the meeting Tuesday, and the claim hasn’t yet been corroborated by a third party.
Cutler didn’t respond to multiple voicemails and emails in the past week.
While he hadn’t heard from students exactly what Cutler was being accused of, Beaudoin advocated for accountability.
“I think that people at the university who have the ability to make a difference in this space should be held to account for doing their jobs,” he said. “If they’re not, they should either be made to do their jobs correctly or they should find other jobs.”
Beaudoin said he believed the amnesty policy contained in the list of demands was more than reasonable, and if not already in effect, was something he was determined to have instituted.
As for the other demands, he said that some of them were more complicated than others.
“That’s a complicated demand to make,” he said about the zero tolerance policy. “Obviously, no one on campus says we should tolerate sexual violence. Then it becomes a question of how certain you have to be that something happened.
“I don’t know how we would make that a reality.”
He said his primary goal was to hear students’ opinions on the matter and use what they said to come to the most effective solutions to their problems.
“My expectation and my hope is that myself, the senate committees, the Dean of Students office and other offices on campus are going to contact these students and work with them to get a set of priorities to make campus safer and what it’s going to take to achieve those priorities,” Beaudoin said. “And based on those, come up with a set of actions.”
Students gathered outside on the steps of Stewart Center to air their concerns before the board of trustees meeting, with many students demanding an exact plan of action as the meeting progressed. Board members responded by assuring them more conversations will be held in the future.
“You should be ashamed,” some students yelled as board members walked past them.
The students demanded accountability from Purdue and named both the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council as liable parties in the matter.
“Panhellenic definitely perpetuates rape culture,” Madelyn Rohlfs, a sophomore in Krannert School of Management, said. “Especially with their response (to the recent allegations).”
Rohlfs attended the protest wearing a sweatshirt from her sorority, Alpha Omega Pi. Traditionally, members are not allowed to attend protests wearing their letters.
“A lot of my sisters are out here with me today, and we’re here with full support of our house,” she said.
Grace Gochnauer, a sophomore in the College of Education and a member of the sorority Phi Mu, said sororities need to support their members in their activist endeavors.
“I know that it can be a scary thing,” she said. “But ultimately, the house you’re affiliated with isn’t as important as keeping women safe on this campus.”
One student asked Purdue President Mitch Daniels why he was presenting on how Purdue cares about its students when the board was ignoring the students gathered in the room with signs.
“We're standing here asking you to give us an answer,” they said. “We’re not asking you to fix rape everywhere.
“Students are not succeeding with what’s happening right now.”
The rise in sexual assault allegations isn’t limited to Purdue Greek Life.
The Indiana Daily Student wrote that 13 sexual assault cases and nine sexual batteries have been reported since the beginning of the fall semester, according to the IU Police Department crime log.
IUPD recently announced they would only list the location of sexual assaults in Greek houses or dorms as “On-Campus Residential” instead of the exact location to protect student privacy, according to reporting by IU News Net.
Greek life at Northwestern University has also found itself in hot water after numerous druggings were reported at Greek houses last month, according to reporting by the Daily Northwestern. Last week, 2,000 students carrying signs protested and threw eggs at the houses under investigation.
Whitaker and Miller said they’re not stopping, and plans for future protests are already in the works. They stressed that the movement isn’t political, and isn’t solely limited to individuals in Greek life.
“The victim blaming, I know that's a big thing going on right now, we're trying to eliminate that,” Miller said, “(and) make everyone know, sorority or not sorority, that we believe them. We're here for them.”