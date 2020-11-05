Students gathered in a classroom in Beering Hall late Tuesday night, huddled over games of cards and Among Us as they watched a map of U.S. states slowly turn shades of blue and red.
“This has been a night we’ve been waiting for four years,” said Lea Cejvan, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts. “I’m very nervous. I think everyone is a bit anxious because we don’t know what to expect of things.”
The election night event, hosted by the Purdue Political Discourse Club and Pi Sigma Alpha, the political science honors society, ran from around 6 p.m. to midnight and included political commentary by professors, as well as live-tracking of voter results across the nation.
Results began flowing in around 8 p.m., before which Pi Sigma Alpha hosted the Bipartisan Boiler Show, a news and opinions show featuring professors in the political science department.
“It is Republicans who are trying to prevent voters from voting,” said Rosalee Clawson, a political science professor. “I will be looking forward to seeing if there will be a backfire here, where suppression actually causes a larger turnout.”
Clawson was joined by political science lecturers Martin Sweet and Christopher Kulesza, alongside professor of political science James McCann, for the show.
The show focused on creating a bipartisan space for attendees to see different opinions from political science professors.
“The Trump campaign was not much of a campaign in 2016,” Sweet said. “What we quickly saw on the ground, the excitement that Trump brought to the race was something that could not be replicated. That’s not happening now. The RNC is totally behind Trump, and Trump in most states is probably pulling ahead of a lot of senators.
“If I was a Trump supporter in Florida, I would be really happy,” he added.
After the panelists finished, students flocked to another classroom to tune into MSNBC coverage of the election. Focus turned from conversations with peers to near silence as attendees watched the map turn blue and red while votes were tallied.
Cejvan said she joined Pi Sigma Alpha her sophomore year because she enjoys sharing connections with like-minded people. Although she has heard some of the panelists speak before, she said she was grateful to hear perspectives from other professors and students.
Cejvan, who said she is motivated most by issues surrounding climate change, immigration and health care, hopes to see less polarization as a result of the election.
Sunil Green, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute and founder of the Political Discourse Club, said he is passionate about ending political polarization.
“I care a lot about the fact that Americans don’t know how to talk about politics,” Green said. “People can’t resolve political debates civilly. We’ve seen that through all the violence lately.”
Although he is an open Joe Biden supporter, Green said all he is hoping for is some result.
“I fear that not knowing will bring civil unrest,” Green said. “I think it would be better for America to know sooner than later.”
After hours of tense waiting, however, the attendees of the event left without a clear answer on who won the election. Eight swing states that may decide the presidency remained in limbo Tuesday night.
Counting mail-in ballots could take as long as eight more days in states where deadlines to receive them have been extended. The race may not be called until then.
“A lot of people are exhausted by a lot of things this year. I want our next president to keep the country on track,” Cejvan said. “Tonight means a lot for a lot of people.”