Roughly 96 freshmen, ready for their first year of college after their last two years of high school were irreparably affected by COVID-19, are now adjusting themselves to less-than-ideal living conditions.
Adam Keith, a student in first-year engineering, said he was first made aware of his housing situation in early July when housing assignments came out.
“I’m in the basement of Shreve,” Keith said Tuesday.
He really meant it.
Descending into the depths of Shreve Hall, Keith said that he has to pass the laundry room and the music room on the way to his living space.
With this year’s freshman class being the largest in school history, Purdue does not have the space for all of its new students — save for packing them in 10-person rooms in a basement.
These living spaces cost $2,446 to $3,646 per year, and Keith said he was thankful he got there early and was able to choose one in a corner that had two real walls.
Kathryn McGregor, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said that she was originally supposed to be in auxiliary housing, but was surprised when she arrived at Purdue and was assigned a regular dorm room.
“I got one (email) that said ‘You are going to be placed in auxiliary housing. We don’t know what auxiliary housing is but just rank the types,’” McGregor said.
McGregor was given the news when she arrived at Purdue at 5 a.m. She then had to move all of her stuff to her room, heading somewhere completely different than where she had originally been told.
The door to Keith’s room may indicate that others had the same fate as McGregor: out of 10 names that are displayed, Keith said “there’s only about five or six students here right now.”
Despite Keith’s basement dwelling, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email that these temporary housing spaces are typically on the first or second floors.
“The students in these spaces are the first to be moved when a bed opens up in a traditionally assigned space,” Doty said. “Typically, this happens in early September.”
Keith said he was promised an August 28 move-out. He and the other residents that he’s talked to in his 10-person room all plan to move to Two 30 One Flats Apartments, a building near campus.
The building is managed by Granite Student Living, but Purdue has leased all of their available rooms and is placing students in them, according to a spokesperson from Granite.
“The university said that I could have a parking pass so I have places around campus where I can park my car,” Keith said. “They gave me a C pass. I didn’t get it for free but I was eligible for it, whereas most freshmen aren’t.”
As freshmen, Keith and others are living off-campus within driving distance only.
According to a Purdue press release, “the demand for a Purdue University education remains higher than ever as the university expects to welcome, for the second year in a row, its largest-ever incoming class for the fall of 2021.”
The demand for a room is also higher than ever, but Keith will have to settle for a basement for now.