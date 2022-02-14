Putting the perfect jumble of fun, excitement and intimacy into a date can feel like a lot of pressure.
West Lafayette features various date locations that cater to those looking for romantic and picturesque moments with their significant other.
Bistro 501
Bistro 501 at 501 Main St. offers a tasteful and cultured experience with its “French-influenced seasonal fare.”
The restaurant’s interior is elegant without the stress of it being too stuffy or stiff. The warm-toned yellow walls juxtapose with the accents of navy to create a homey feel filled with personality.
The menu options vary from seafood to more casual options like fish and chips and are delivered with appetizing presentations.
East End Grill
East End Grill at 1016 Main St. is a bar grill that specializes in American-themed food.
The restaurant has a modern yet cozy feel with lots of natural woods mixed with industrial accents.
“East End Grill is a nice spot with decent service,” Spencer Hartman, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences said. “You receive what you pay for.”
The atmosphere of the restaurant fits what a good date needs, he said.
“It’s a good date spot with decently high energy,” he said. “It’s still quiet enough that it can be romantic.”
8Eleven Bistro
Walking into 8Eleven Bistro in the Purdue Union Hotel feels like walking into a hidden hideaway tucked away in a cozy corner.
“It’s calming, it’s relaxing but it is a very sophisticated atmosphere,” junior in the Polytechnic Institute Lauren Gebhardt said. “Very lavish.”
Its location in the Purdue Memorial Union makes it an ideal location for on-campus Purdue students.
The menu includes salads, seafood, pan-roasted chicken, duck and braised beef.
The staff are welcoming and knowledgeable about the menu. They will give you a rundown on the specials and recommendations on the menus upon seating you.
Horticulture Park & Landscape Architecture
The Horticulture Park and Garden, on the Purdue campus at 625 Agriculture Mall Dr. is a dreamy place of fresh air and relaxation.
Gebhardt said she had been there for a photoshoot, and it has scenic areas.
“It’s quaint, it’s cute,” she said.
The park has a lot of choices for activities when the weather is nice: walking, picnicking, reading, taking pictures and biking.
GQT Wabash Landing 9
GQT Wabash Landing 9 movie theater at 300 E. State St. has a comfortable, light atmosphere.
It’s a classic location for a date, offering a variety of movies and snacks.
“It’s clean for the most part,” said freshman in the College of Liberal Arts Clara Farmer. “The quality of the movies are always good, there’s not anything that goes wrong.”
Lauren Cox, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said it’s her favorite theater in the area.
“Out of all the local theaters, it’s the one I would go to,” Cox said. “It’s bigger than the others and more comfortable. The tickets are pretty cheap.”
It has a casual, small-town feel and it’s a safe middle ground for those looking for a sweet, yet easily enjoyable, night.