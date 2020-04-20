Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the University intends to be open and operating in August, if permitted by public authorities and medical recommendations, at this afternoon's virtual University Senate meeting.
“We have every intention of being on campus this fall,” Daniels said.
The University is currently planning on making changes focused on protecting those more vulnerable to the coronavirus, he said.
In the meeting Daniels also suggested that furloughs or layoffs may be possible.
“Our priority is students," he said. "We are only here, all of us because of students and to imagine that is not our driving priority would be, I think, serious, confusion."
Daniels said he would size the staff accordingly if the amount of students were to shrink dramatically.
The University Senate also rejected two resolutions and passed one to add a mental health statement to all course syllabi.
After Daniels proposed a civics literacy requirement in January 2019, the University Senate voted against passing a resolution establishing a baccalaureate degree requirement.
Some professors objected to the idea of a “high-stakes literacy exam” in order to graduate.
Dorothy Teegarden, a professor of nutrition science, said that she was concerned about having an exam without knowing who would be developing it and what kinds of criteria would go into it.
Alice Pawley, a professor of engineering education, said this type of testing has not worked in K-12 settings and likely won’t at Purdue. She also expressed a desire to incorporate a civics literacy requirement in the core curriculum and to improve the resources of liberal arts curriculum.
A member of the Board of Trustees, JoAnn Brouillette, released a statement from the board later Monday afternoon.
"The Board was very impressed with the faculty proposal and their recommendations for civics literacy," she said in an email. "We are disappointed in the senate’s failure to approve the committee’s work, but look forward to meeting with the faculty committee ourselves and considering next steps.”
The senate passed a resolution urging the administration to include a mental health statement on syllabi and to further encourage instructors to speak about mental health resources during the first week of classes. The senate voted against a resolution to eliminate SAT and ACT criteria for undergraduate admissions.