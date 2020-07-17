Purdue has apparently reached a settlement with a former student-athlete more than a year after he first filed a discrimination lawsuit against the University, according to a court document filed by the University today.
Former football player Brandon Roberts was expelled in 2017 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Court documents state that the allegations and his subsequent expulsion "dealt a serious blow" to Roberts' hope to play professional football.
The Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office did not press charges against Roberts, according to previous reporting. Though Roberts was allowed to appeal the University's internal investigation, he was reportedly not provided with police recordings of relevant interviews or a full copy of the investigative report.
Roberts later filed a discrimination lawsuit, alleging that he was denied due process and discriminated against because he's a black man accused of sexual assault by a white woman. The lawsuit alleges that the University's investigation was "preordained" by Roberts' race.
Roberts' counsel has no objection to Purdue's filing, today's filing says. The full settlement has yet to be filed or approved by a judge.