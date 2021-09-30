Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. surgeon general and Indiana state health commissioner, will become a Presidential Fellow and Purdue's first executive director of health equity initiatives Friday, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced in a Thursday press release.
In this newly created role, Adams will lead efforts in health equity at Purdue and in Indiana to improve Purdue's public health programs, research and engagement, according to the release.
Adams said in the release that he will work to amplify the Purdue Extension program — which provides research and education on "agriculture and natural resources, human and health sciences, economic and community development and 4-H youth, according to its website — and work with the business community to advocate for health equity across Indiana, especially in rural communities.
"We know there are many societal determinants of health that transcend a person's biology," dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences Marion Underwood said in the release. "Our efforts both in terms of urban and rural health can address many of these factors.
"We are eager to work alongside Dr. Adams to expand HHS research and outreach in the areas of public health, HHS Extension and beyond.”
Adams served as the U.S. surgeon general from 2017-2020 under former President Trump. From 2014-2017, he was the Indiana state health commissioner.
“Never before in American history has the need been greater or the community been more desirous of such (a health equity) effort," Adams said. "I’m excited to combine my experiences in public health and public policy with the resources and opportunities afforded by Purdue to help coordinate, amplify and innovate in the health equity space.”