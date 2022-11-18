Purdue University Residences is no longer allowing students who did not sign up for the initial interest phase in October sign housing contracts for the 2023-24 year.
UR sent an email Thursday night to students who logged into the university housing portal after the first interest phase — which ran from Oct. 12 to 23 — telling them that on-campus housing is at capacity.
"Demand for University Residences housing is at an all-time high as the demand for a Purdue education continues to grow," the email reads. "We believe that by making you aware of the situation now, you will have ample time to find off-campus housing for the next academic year."
Over 92% of incoming freshmen have opted to live on campus, according to the email, and there is a 51.6% renewal rate this year, compared to the typical 40-45%.
In the interest phase, students showed their intention to renew their dorm contract and filled out the housing application, the UR website reads, which isn't binding until March 1. Those who filled out the application were assigned a slot to choose a building and room based on their year, and assignments were first-come-first serve.
Slots for juniors and seniors opened Nov. 1, and for freshmen and sophomores on Nov. 9, according to the website.
Any students who missed the initial interest phase but are looking to live on campus are "SOL," as one Reddit user put it. Those who didn't mark "yes" or "maybe" when asked in the housing portal if they plan on returning to on-campus housing could try to secure housing in the "last chance" phase, which was set to open Dec. 5, space permitting. But UR is at capacity, the email sent to students reads, and the website notes in the "last chance" section that "all allocated space for contract renewal has been reserved."
Director of Administration Mike Shettle hasn't responded to a call or email for comment as of Friday afternoon.